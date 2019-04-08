Closing Bell: Indices end off day's low with Nifty above 11,600, Sensex falls 161 points

Live now
Apr 08, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cyient signs MOU with Government of Telangana:
Market at day's low:
Rupee Update:
Zydus Cadila gets drug approval
Market Update
Rupee at day's low:
Market Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trde higher:
Market Close: Indian indices ended lower but off day's low on Monday as final hour buying helped the the Nifty to finished just above 11,600 level.
The Sensex was down 161.70 points at 38700.53, while Nifty was down 61.50 points at 11604.50. About 1070 shares have advanced, 1493 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, M&M, TCS and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Yes Bank.
Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal, FMCG and pharma witnessed some selling pressure, while some buying seen in the IT stocks.
Rajesh Agarwal, AUM Capital said, "Markets were spooked with crude oil prices rising to their highest level since November 2018, owing to OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts & US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. This was followed by a weak rupee that acted as a double whammy."
With indices moving up for almost seven consecutive weeks and approaching towards all-time highs and VIX also on the higher side, short term traders preferred to book profits. As long as 11,500 is intact we believe that any fall in the market should be taken as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks," he added.
Cyient signs MOU with Government of Telangana: Cyient signed a tripartite MoU with the Govt ofTelangana and Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) to develop and conduct Remote Pilot (Drone Pilot) Training and Certification Programs.
Overweight cyclicals, financials and real estate sectors: Morgan Stanley
In case of Sensex companies, Morgan Stanley expects earnings growth of 24 percent in FY20. On the basis of which, it feels the index could touch 42,000 by December 2019.
Adani Power has been awarded the Letter of Intent for Korba West Power Company (KWPCL). The committee of creditors of KWPCL, a company undergoing insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Power.
Doesn't feel like a bull market as corporate earnings have not been strong: Ajay Tyagi
The upcoming years should show us strong earnings growth. Therefore, I would not be too worried on account of global events since investors need to realize that the construct of a GDP is more of domestic consumption.
Buzzing: Shares of oil marketing companies are trading lower by 1-4 percent intraday Monday after oil prices rose to their 5 months high.
'Sell Nifty if it breaks 11,550 on closing basis; focus on metals & pharma'
Shrikant Chouhan The market has formed a Doji Star or a Spinning Top kind of formation at the top of the current up move. The Doji represents indecisiveness in the market.
Bhagyanagar Properties has approved the appointment of Shresha Surana as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. April 08, 2019.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty slips below 11,600 level.
At 13:41 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 218.55 points at 38643.68, while Nifty is down 75.30 points at 11590.70. About 1051 shares have advanced, 1281 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee extend the morning losses and trading near day's low at 69.55 per dollar on Monday versus 69.22 Friday.
'As long as Nifty is above 11,520, can trade with buy on dip strategy'
Shabbir Kayyumi New high by Nifty attracted profit booking from ascending trend line on the weekly timeframe. Nifty on the weekly chart also formed Doji candlestick pattern.
Surana Telecom and Power Appoints CFO
Company said the board of directors approved appointment of Vinita Surana as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f. April 8, 2019 who is presently holding the office of Whole-time Director, a key managerial personnel of the company.
Sensex could turn negative post election results; here's the strategy you can deploy
General elections are usually an important influencer of short-term returns from Indian equities and FII flows into the markets. The flows prior to the elections are obviously influenced by the expectations of the outcome, suggest experts.
Nifty Bank has erased all its gains today and is trading flat.
Caplin Point Laboratories said Caplin Steriles Limited (a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Caplin Point) has entered into a license and supply agreement with Baxter Healthcare Corporation for five generic injectable ANDAs.
Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lacosamide Tablets in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg. Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug, used to prevent and control seizures.
TVS Motor Company has launched four new products in Bangladesh. The products include motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, 100cc motorcycle TVS Metro special edition and utility vehicle TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ’i—Touch Start”.
Nifty Realty is the biggest loser today, dropping about 0.7 percent. The index is dragged by DLF that has lost about 6% of its value.
Buzzing: NBCC is up over 2% as Citi has maintained buy given large order book.
Market Update: Sensex is down 4.65 points or 0.01 percent at 38,857.58, and the Nifty is down 14.80 points or 0.13 percent at 11,651.20. About 1,126 shares have advanced, 868 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged. Power Grid Corp and IndusInd Bank are the biggest gainers, whereas Adani Ports and Asian Paints are the biggest losers.
Sensex at this hour
Rupee update: Image Source: Bloomberg
CLSA on UltraTech Cement: CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and raised target to Rs 5,025 from Rs 4,500 per share.
According to CLSA, the better cement pricing improves outlook. The better pricing and stable costs will drive recovery in unit margins.
Market Update: The benchmark indices erased all its morning gains and trading lower with Nifty around 11,650 level.
At 09:44 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 10.54 points at 38,851.69, while Nifty is down 14 points at 11,652.00. About 893 shares have advanced, 599 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell 1.5 percent in the early trade on Monday after company received certain observations from USFDA.