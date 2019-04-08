Closing Bell: Indices end off day's low with Nifty above 11,600, Sensex falls 161 points

Market Close: Indian indices ended lower but off day's low on Monday as final hour buying helped the the Nifty to finished just above 11,600 level.

The Sensex was down 161.70 points at 38700.53, while Nifty was down 61.50 points at 11604.50. About 1070 shares have advanced, 1493 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, M&M, TCS and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Yes Bank.

Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal, FMCG and pharma witnessed some selling pressure, while some buying seen in the IT stocks.