you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 08, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Indices end off day's low with Nifty above 11,600, Sensex falls 161 points

Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal, FMCG and pharma witnessed some selling pressure, while some buying seen in the IT stocks.

highlights

  • Apr 08, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market Close: Indian indices ended lower but off day's low on Monday as final hour buying helped the the Nifty to finished just above 11,600 level.

    The Sensex was down 161.70 points at 38700.53, while Nifty was down 61.50 points at 11604.50. About 1070 shares have advanced, 1493 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged. 

    Tech Mahindra, Infosys, M&M, TCS and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Yes Bank.

    Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal, FMCG and pharma witnessed some selling pressure, while some buying seen in the IT stocks.

  • Apr 08, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Rajesh Agarwal, AUM Capital said, "Markets were spooked with crude oil prices rising to their highest level since November 2018, owing to OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts & US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. This was followed by a weak rupee that acted as a double whammy."

    With indices moving up for almost seven consecutive weeks and approaching towards all-time highs and VIX also on the higher side, short term traders preferred to book profits. As long as 11,500 is intact we believe that any fall in the market should be taken as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks," he added.

  • Apr 08, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Cyient signs MOU with Government of Telangana: Cyient signed a tripartite MoU with the Govt ofTelangana and Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) to develop and conduct Remote Pilot (Drone Pilot) Training and Certification Programs.

  • Apr 08, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Adani Power has been awarded the Letter of Intent for Korba West Power Company (KWPCL). The committee of creditors of KWPCL, a company undergoing insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Power.

  • Apr 08, 02:58 PM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of oil marketing companies are trading lower by 1-4 percent intraday Monday after oil prices rose to their 5 months high.

  • Apr 08, 02:02 PM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Bhagyanagar Properties has approved the appointment of Shresha Surana as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. April 08, 2019.

  • Apr 08, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty slips below 11,600 level.

    At 13:41 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 218.55 points at 38643.68, while Nifty is down 75.30 points at 11590.70. About 1051 shares have advanced, 1281 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged. 

  • Apr 08, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee extend the morning losses and trading near day's low at 69.55 per dollar on Monday versus 69.22 Friday.

  • Apr 08, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Surana Telecom and Power Appoints CFO

    Company said the board of directors approved appointment of Vinita Surana as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f. April 8, 2019 who is presently holding the office of Whole-time Director, a key managerial personnel of the company.

  • Apr 08, 12:49 PM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Nifty Bank has erased all its gains today and is trading flat. 

    Nifty Bank has erased all its gains today and is trading flat. 
  • Apr 08, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Caplin Point Laboratories said Caplin Steriles Limited (a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Caplin Point) has entered into a license and supply agreement with Baxter Healthcare Corporation for five generic injectable ANDAs.

  • Apr 08, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lacosamide Tablets in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg. Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug, used to prevent and control seizures.

  • Apr 08, 11:34 AM (IST)

    TVS Motor Company has launched four new products in Bangladesh. The products include motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, 100cc motorcycle TVS Metro special edition and utility vehicle TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ’i—Touch Start”. 

  • Apr 08, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Nifty Realty is the biggest loser today, dropping about 0.7 percent. The index is dragged by DLF that has lost about 6% of its value. 

    Nifty Realty is the biggest loser today, dropping about 0.7 percent. The index is dragged by DLF that has lost about 6% of its value. 
  • Apr 08, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: NBCC is up over 2% as Citi has maintained buy given large order book. 

  • Apr 08, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is down 4.65 points or 0.01 percent at 38,857.58, and the Nifty is down 14.80 points or 0.13 percent at 11,651.20. About 1,126 shares have advanced, 868 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged. Power Grid Corp and IndusInd Bank are the biggest gainers, whereas Adani Ports and Asian Paints are the biggest losers. 

  • Apr 08, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Sensex at this hour

    Sensex at this hour
  • Apr 08, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Rupee update: Image Source: Bloomberg 

    Rupee update: Image Source: Bloomberg  
  • Apr 08, 10:09 AM (IST)

    CLSA on UltraTech Cement: CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and raised target to Rs 5,025 from Rs 4,500 per share.

    According to CLSA, the better cement pricing improves outlook. The better pricing and stable costs will drive recovery in unit margins.

  • Apr 08, 09:59 AM (IST)

  • Apr 08, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices erased all its morning gains and trading lower with Nifty around 11,650 level.

    At 09:44 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 10.54 points at 38,851.69, while Nifty is down 14 points at 11,652.00.  About 893 shares have advanced, 599 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged. 

  • Apr 08, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell 1.5 percent in the early trade on Monday after company received certain observations from USFDA.

