Closing Bell: Indices close volatile session mixed, Nifty holds 11,550; Mid, Smallcap indices outperform

Market Closing

Benchmark indices closed volatile session on a mixed note after falling sharply in previous two straight sessions due to tax proposals in Budget.

The BSE Sensex rose 10.25 points to 38,730.82 while the Nifty50 fell 2.70 points to 11,555.90.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.4 percent each.

Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and Hero Motocorp were top gainers among Nifty50 stocks, rising 3-6 percent.

Titan Company plunged 12 percent. UPL, GAIL, TCS and Yes Bank fell 2-3 percent.