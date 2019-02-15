Closing Bell: Indices close off day's low with Nifty above 10,700; metal, pharma stocks under pressure

Market at close: Benchmark indices registered strong recovery from the day's low point with Nifty able to close above 10,700 level.

The Sensex was down 67.27 points at 35808.95, while Nifty was down 21.60 points at 10724.40. About 911 shares have advanced, 1581 shares declined, and 136 shares are unchanged.

BPCL, Power Grid, NTPC, GAIL and Bharti Infratel are the top gainers, while JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Indiabulls Hsg and Tata Steel are among major loser on the Nifty.

Among the sectoral indices pharma, metal, auto and FMCG witnessed selling pressure, while some buying was seen in energy and infra space.