Closing Bell: Good start to October as Sensex ends almost 300 pts higher; Nifty above 11,000

Market at Close It’s a good start to the month of October for D-Street, with the Sensex closing around 300 points higher, while the Nifty closed above 11,000-mark.

A relief rally in financials pushed indices higher, while automobiles, metals and IT names ended in the green. Midcaps, too, recovered sharply from the day’s low points to end a percent higher on the Nifty.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 299 points or 0.8% at 36526.1, and the Nifty was higher by 77.8 points or 0.7% at 11008.3. The market breadth was negative though as 1,059 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,610 shares, while 359 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and HPCL have lost the most.