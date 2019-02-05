Closing Bell: Flat end for D-Street, Nifty manages to hold 10,900; auto stocks rally

Market at Close Equities have ended the session on a flat note, with the Nifty closing above 10,900-mark.

Barring automobiles, weakness was visible among all sectoral indices, with pain visible among energy, consumption, infrastructure, and metals space. The midcap index fell nearly a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 34.07 points or 0.09% at 36616.81, and the Nifty up 22.10 points or 0.20% at 10934.40. The market breadth was negative as 852 shares advanced, against a decline of 1679 shares, while 146 shares were unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Titan were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Coal India, and Tata Steel lost the most.