Closing Bell: Flat end for D-Street, Nifty manages to hold 10,900; auto stocks rally

Feb 05, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equities have ended the session on a flat note, with the Nifty closing above 10,900-mark.
Barring automobiles, weakness was visible among all sectoral indices, with pain visible among energy, consumption, infrastructure, and metals space. The midcap index fell nearly a percent.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 34.07 points or 0.09% at 36616.81, and the Nifty up 22.10 points or 0.20% at 10934.40. The market breadth was negative as 852 shares advanced, against a decline of 1679 shares, while 146 shares were unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Titan were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Coal India, and Tata Steel lost the most.
Egypt wants to wean away Bajaj Auto's rickshaw drivers to help build a new Cairo instead
Nearly a fourth of Bajaj Auto's three-wheeler overseas shipments head to Egypt, making it the second largest market in the world for the Pune-based company after Sri Lanka
Buzzing: Indiabulls Real Estate is down over 5% intraday.
The Volatility index, India VIX is trading slightly higher than yesterday's close at 15.74 (up 0.11%).
Buzzing: Titan Company is up about 4% intraday. It has also touched its 52-week high today.
Falling inflation and declining global crude oil prices have created space for the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates, S&P Global Ratings said.
S&P Global Ratings Economist Vishrut Rana said inflation remains under control and near the low end of the target band, following strong food output, and easing crude oil prices, that have fallen about 20 per cent from their October highs.
"These two factors mean that the Reserve Bank of India has some policy space to move its interest rate settings downward at least in the near term," Rana told PTI. Read more
PNB Q3 profit at Rs 246.5 crore, NII rises 8% to Rs 4,290 crore; asset quality improves
Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a surprise net profit of Rs 246.5 crore for the December quarter. This implies a jump of 7 percent from Rs 230 crore that the bank posted during the same quarter of last year.
52-week high/low | Among BSE 200 stocks, 7 have touched 52-week low today including Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra and Tata Global beverages. Three stocks among BSE 200 have touched 52-week high including Axis Bank, Divi's Laboratories and Titan Company.
All eyes are on MPC meeting; RBI could change its stance to 'Neutral': Edelweiss
The headline inflation is lingering below central bank's projections, crude oil prices are stable, domestic growth momentum is slowing and global rate cycle is peaking out which gives enough room to the MPC to change its stance and possibly go for a rate cut.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty around 10,950 level.
At 12:14 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 93.28 points at 36676.02, while Nifty is up 33.20 points at 10945.50. About 848 shares have advanced, 1318 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
GAIL to post Q3 earnings today; here's what brokerages are expecting
According to Edelweiss Securities, the continuing decline in oil production at ONGC continues to remain a concern, while the overhang of LPG subsidy sharing continues to loom over both ONGC and GAIL.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.76 per dollar against previous close 71.80.
Dominos Pizza India operator falls 4% on fine of Rs 41 cr by anti-profiteering body
The anti-profiteering body passed an order on February 4, 2019 concluding a profiteering of Rs. 41.42 crore, Jubilant FoodWorks informed in an exchange filing.
Godrej Agrovet slides to 52-week low: The company's consolidated Q3 net profit after tax fell 16.1 percent YoY to Rs 48.6 crore. Its consolidated total income rose 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,459 crore.
Opinion | Why RBI's monetary policy committee should not lower interest rates
As Urjit Patel said, 'the extant national fiscal stance continues to be more akin to a "shock amplifier" rather than a "shock absorber" for our macroeconomy.'
Buzzing: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers slipped 8 percent despite company posted 5.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit at Rs 218.9 crore against Rs 207.3 crore in a year ago period. Citi has maintained sell call on the stock and cut target to Rs 139 from Rs 185 per share.
FIIs raised stake in nearly 400 companies in December quarter; Do you own any?
Foreign investors raised stake in as many as 387 companies including HDFC, Bharat Financial, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Transport, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment and Hero Moto
Gold Update: Gold prices on Tuesday held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar and as investor appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake of strong US economic data.
Buzzing: Shares of Bharti AIrtel are down over 4 percent as investors turned cautious of a ratings downgrade. Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded the company to junk rating, BloombergQuint reported, based on concerns that cash flow could continue to be under pressure.
PNB Q3 preview: Brokerages expect mounting losses on high provisions
Punjab National Bank, the country's fourth largest public sector lender, is expected to post big loss for December quarter.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices are trading flat with Nifty holding above 10,900 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 27.16 points at 36609.90, while Nifty is up 13.40 points at 10925.70. About 336 shares have advanced, 455 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
JSW STeel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, are trading lower, while gainers include Dr Reddy's, Hero Moto, Eicher, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahinrda and Yes Bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 71.70 per dollar versus previous close 71.80.