Closing Bell: D-Street takes a breather after hitting record high! Sensex ends flat, Nifty gives up 11,400

Market at Close: It was a rangebound day of trade for the market on Tuesday, as traders chose to take a breather after gains in the past two sessions. The Nifty managed to end the day below 11,400-mark.

The Sensex is down 26.09 points or 0.07% at 37665.80, while the Nifty is up 2.40 points or 0.02% at 11389.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,243 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,448 shares, while 163 shares were unchanged.

Among sectoral indices, banks, energy, infra and FMCG names were the top losers, while metals saw a sharp rise, ending over a percent higher. The Nifty Midcap index is down over quarter of a percent.

Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and Titan Company gained the most, while Adani Ports and Coal India were the top losers.