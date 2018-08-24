Closing Bell: D-Street ends week on a negative note. Nifty manages to hold 11,550, Sensex down 85 points

Market at Close: Amid sombre global cues along with a weaker rupee back home, equity benchmarks managed to end the week on a negative note. The Nifty closed around 11,550-mark, while the Sensex saw cuts of almost quarter of a percent.

Investors were eyeing outcome of a key meeting between US and Chinese counterparts to address trade tension issues, but there was no significant breakthrough seen, reports said. Along with it, the Indian currency managed to hover below 70 per dollar mark for the second consecutive day. Lack of strong domestic cues also weighed on the indices.

Friday’s weak move was led by selloff in banks, IT and auto names, while metals looked to offer some support. The Nifty Metal index was up almost 2 percent. In the broader markets too, midcaps ended with cuts of one-third of a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 84.96 points or 0.22% at 38251.80, while the Nifty was down 25.70 points or 0.22% at 11557.10. The market breadth was negative as 1,166 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,496 shares, while 197 shares were unchanged.

Among stocks, Vedanta and ONGC were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Adani Ports, and Titan emerged as the biggest laggards on both indices.