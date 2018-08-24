App
Aug 24, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: D-Street ends week on a negative note. Nifty manages to hold 11,550, Sensex down 85 points

Friday’s weak move was led by selloff in banks, IT and auto names, while metals looked to offer some support

