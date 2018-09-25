Closing Bell: D-Street bounces back as Sensex surges 347 pts, Nifty reclaims 11,000; financials rally

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market at Close
GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS IPO UPDATE
Market Update
YES BANK RISES AHEAD OF BOARD MEETING
DHFL falls 22%
Market Update
Market opens
Rupee Opens:
Market pre-open
Market at Close What a comeback for the bulls after days of relentless correction. Sharp recovery among financials, along with automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals and IT names ensured that benchmarks ended the day at high points of the day.
The Sensex ended over 350 points higher, while the Nifty ended above 11,000-mark as well.
Among sectors, energy and infrastructure names were the only big losers, while all other indices closed in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap ended quarter of a percent higher as well.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended higher by 347.04 points or 0.96% at 36652.06, while the Nifty is up 100.10 points or 0.91% at 11067.50. The market breadth is negative as 1,074 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,553 shares declined, while 184 shares were unchanged.
India Ratings downgrades debt of IL&FS arm
The agency has also downgraded the ratings of various debt instruments to 'BB'. Rival rating agency Icra had last month junked the ratings of most of the group companies.
M&M Financial: Rise in cost of funds not steep enough to be passed on
Ramesh Iyer, VC and MD of M&M Financial said that the average cost of fund for M&M remains at 8.3-8.4 percent , hence there is no need to pass it to customers
Ruppe Update: Indian rupee trading flat at around 72.60 against its Monday close 72.63 per dollar. It remains volatile during the day. image source: Bloomberg.com
Latest Update: Indiabulls Housing Finance raised commercial papers of over Rs 2,200 crore since September 21 at 8.36 percent, which also includes Rs 500 crore raised today, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.
CLSA on ITC: Shares of ITC gained more than 1 percent as broking house CLSA maintained buy with a price target of Rs 390 per share.
According to CLSA there is a potential upside of 31 percent from the last regular trade.
There is a proposal for an additional ‘disaster cess’ to help Kerala post the floods. The said proposal is likely to come up for discussion at the GST Council meet on September 28.
Market Update: Market turns the corner and trading higher in the afternoon trade with Nifty trading above 11,000 mark in the final hour of trade.
At 14:55 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 245.16 points at 36550.18, while Nifty is up 64 points at 11031.40. About 813 shares have advanced, 1738 shares declined, and 158 shares are unchanged.
Pharma and banks are providing support to the market with 1-2 percent gain.
Ashoka Buildcon bags project: Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for Package 1 and Package 2, the aggregate bid value of which is Rs 794.20 crore, with a completion period of 42 months for each package.
The company has submitted bid to Rail Vikas Nigam in joint venture with Story Tech Services LLC, wherein the company is a lead member, for the project viz. construction of roadbed, bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track (excluding supply of rails, and track sleepers), electrical (General Electrification), provision of OHE, signaling and telecommunication works in connection with 3rd Line from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in Dhanbad division of East Central Railway, in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand in 2 packages.
At 14:50 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 110.50, down Rs 3.35, or 2.94 percent.
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS UPDATE
The company has told BSE that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Shree Renuka Sugars Limited's (SRSL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND BBB+' from 'IND D'. The outlook is Stable.
JUST IN | MOREPEN LABS' COMPANY SECRETARY QUITS
Morepen Laboratories has informed the exchanges that Thomas Joshua has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective September 24, 2018.
DHFL tumbles 27%: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) erased early gains and tumbled 27 percent on Tuesday amid fears of a liquidity crisis which continued to haunt sentiments. .
Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.
Housing finance company DHFL Monday had asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.
"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.
Flair Writing Industries files DRHP with SEBI, plans to raise Rs 450 cr via IPO
Flair Writing Industries plans to raise Rs 450 crore through public issue which comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale Rs 120 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its gains and trading flat in the afternoon trade.
The Sensex is up 40.66 points at 36345.68, while Nifty is down 9.80 points at 10957.60. About 867 shares have advanced, 1568 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.
Private banking major Yes Bank slipped below Rs 200 mark, touched 52-week low of Rs 198.65.
Goldman Sachs maintains buy on Eicher Motors: Shares of Eicher Motors touched 52-week low of Rs 25,060.40, down 3.4 percent despite foreign research house Goldman Sachs maintained buy rating with potential upside of 44 percent.
The firm has kept price target of Rs 37,358 per share.
The company will launch two new motorcycles in foreign and domestic market, which is a key catalyst for the stock, said Goldman Sachs.
CANARA BANK DRAGS GTL GROUP TO NCLT
Canara Bank has moved taken telecom infrastructure player GTL group to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the company defaulted on its debt repayment.
While GTL has defaulted on Rs 459 crore loans from the bank, GTL Infrastructure owes Rs 541 crore to the lender.
"Canara Bank has filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against GTL and GTL Infrastructure," the companies said in separate filings to exchanges.
(Source: PTI)
MOODY’S VIEW ON RENEWABLE ENERGY
The share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation mix is likely to rise to around 18 percent by 2022, from 7.8 percent at present, owing to the continuous focus on capacity addition from solar and wind, a report said Tuesday.
Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service in its report said India is taking positive steps to align its power generation mix with its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.
(Source: PTI)
Buzzing stock: National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price rallied 2.8 percent intraday Tuesday after global brokerage house Macquarie raised target price on the stock.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 66.60, up Rs 1.75, or 2.70 percent on the BSE, at 12:20 hours IST.
Macquarie has upgraded alumina prices by 25-37 percent for FY19-20. "Higher alumina and weaker rupee lead to 25-41 percent EPS for FY19-21," the research house said.
It feels the company is the best play on alumina and maintained Outperform call on the stock with increased target price to Rs 87 from Rs 82 per share.
Market to remain volatile with immediate support for Nifty at 10,855: Sanctum Wealth
Immediate support for Nifty is at 10,855. Breaking below this, the next support zone is at 10,640-10,550, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management
GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS IPO UPDATE
The initial public offering (IPO) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers has received a tepid response. As of 11:45 am on Day 2 of the issue, it has been subscribed 0.02 times.
From a total issue size of 2.92 crore shares, it received bids for 5.5 lakh shares.
Buzzing: Adlabs Entertainment share price rallied 14.5 percent after company signed agreement for new entertainment park in Andhra Pradesh.
Adlabs has signed an MOU with Riverbay group, to develop and operate a new entertainment park in Amaravathi, the strategically located in Andhra Pradesh government's new planned capital.
Kajaria Ceramics approves acquisition: The board approved acquisition of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Kajaria Floera Ceramics, a subsidiary company, at a consideration aggregating to Rs 3 crore, subject to applicable laws.
The board has also approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in USA by making investment/loan not exceeding USD 1 Million, subject to compliance of applicable laws.
At 11:42 hrs Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 388.55, down Rs 10.75, or 2.69 percent.
Weakness in NBFCs continue, stocks down 3-22% on liquidity fears
The weakness continues in the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) stocks as they were trading lower by 3-22 percent on Tuesday as liquidity fears dragged the share prices.
The rupee has recovered from the day's low point and is hovering around 72.74 per US dollar level. Image: Bloomberg.com
INDIGO, JET AIRWAYS AND SPICEJET FACE CRUDE, PASSENGER TRAFFIC HEADWINDS
Aviation companies such as InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are all down up to 3.5 percent on the BSE. These companies are facing a double whammy in terms of higher crude oil prices as well as a dip in passenger data too.
JUST IN | SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES SECURES PRODUCT PATENTS IN CANADA AND SRI LANKA
Suven Life Sciences told exchanges in a filing that it has been granted product patents from Canada and Sri Lanka corresponding to the New Chemical Entity for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy, among others.
The stock is currently trading higher by 7 percent.