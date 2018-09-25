Closing Bell: D-Street bounces back as Sensex surges 347 pts, Nifty reclaims 11,000; financials rally

Market at Close What a comeback for the bulls after days of relentless correction. Sharp recovery among financials, along with automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals and IT names ensured that benchmarks ended the day at high points of the day.

The Sensex ended over 350 points higher, while the Nifty ended above 11,000-mark as well.

Among sectors, energy and infrastructure names were the only big losers, while all other indices closed in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap ended quarter of a percent higher as well.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended higher by 347.04 points or 0.96% at 36652.06, while the Nifty is up 100.10 points or 0.91% at 11067.50. The market breadth is negative as 1,074 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,553 shares declined, while 184 shares were unchanged.