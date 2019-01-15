Closing Bell: Bulls make a comeback! Sensex up over 460 points, Nifty just short of 10,900

Market at Close It’s a strong close for the market, with the Nifty ending just short of 10,900.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains visible among IT and energy names, while metals and banks, too, closed with sharp gains.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 464.77 points or 1.30% at 36318.33, while the Nifty was higher by 149.20 points or 1.39% at 10886.80. The market breadth was positive as 1548 shares advanced, against a decline of 996 shares, while 166 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank, Infosys, and Wipro were the top gainers, while Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank lost the most.