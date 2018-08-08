Closing Bell: Bulls in driver’s seat! Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs; Bank Nifty above 28K

Market at Close: Sustained buying in banking names ensured that the market ended at record closing highs. The Bank Nifty too managed to end at an all-time closing high and above 28,000 for the first time ever. The 50-share index managed to end at 11,450-mark, a fresh milestone for the index.

Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks. Meanwhile, midcaps had a tepid day as they underperformed benchmarks to close flat with a negative bias.

Reliance Industries and ONGC were the top gainers, while Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta and Lupin lost the most.

The Sensex closed up 221.76 points or 0.59% at 37887.56, while the Nifty ended higher by 60.50 points or 0.53% at 11450.00. The market breadth was negative as 1,309 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,393 shares, while 146 shares were unchanged.