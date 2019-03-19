Closing Bell | Bull run continues as Nifty ends above 10,500, Sensex gains 268 pts

Market Close: The bull run continues on the Dalal Street on Tuesday with Nifty and Sensex finished higher for the 7th consecutive day.

At the close, the Sensex was up 268.40 points at 38363.47, while Nifty was up 70.20 points at 11532.40. About 1382 shares have advanced, 1290 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged

HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC were among major gainers, while losers include Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Hero Motocorp, L&T and Maruti Suzuki on the Nifty.

On the sectoral front, except auto all other sectors ended in green led by PSU bank, energy, IT, pharma, FMCG and infra.