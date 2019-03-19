Closing Bell | Bull run continues as Nifty ends above 10,500, Sensex gains 268 pts

Live now
Mar 19, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: The bull run continues on the Dalal Street on Tuesday with Nifty and Sensex finished higher for the 7th consecutive day.
At the close, the Sensex was up 268.40 points at 38363.47, while Nifty was up 70.20 points at 11532.40. About 1382 shares have advanced, 1290 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged
HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC were among major gainers, while losers include Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Hero Motocorp, L&T and Maruti Suzuki on the Nifty.
On the sectoral front, except auto all other sectors ended in green led by PSU bank, energy, IT, pharma, FMCG and infra.
Jaguar Land Rover India to raise models price: Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of select products by up to 4 percent with effect from April 1, reports PTI.
The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 920 stocks advancing and 821 declining while 348 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1307 stocks advanced, 1,302 declined and 182 remained unchanged.
Rupee extends losses: The Indian rupee has extended losses as it is trading near day's low around 68.94 level.
Buzzing: Share price of Jet Airways plunged 5.5 percent after Etihad Airways, who is the major holder in the company informed that it may not invest further in the company.
IOC declares interim dividend: The company declared second interim dividend of 15 percent i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2018-19.
The finance ministry has in the past year sought regular updates from the banks, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on Jet's financial health, the people said.
Buzzing: Shares of Kaveri Seed Company rose 3.4 percent after company commenced its corn cob drying facility at Telangana.
Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading at day's high with Nifty above 11,500 level.
At 14:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 190.41 points at 38285.48, while the Nifty is up 46.80 points at 11509. About 1300 shares have advanced, 1167 shares declined, and 163 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, ONGC, ITC, Bharti Airtel and SBI are the top gainers on the Sensex.
V-Mart Retail opens new stores: The Company has opened two new stores one in the state of Uttar Pradesh and one in the state of West Bengal.
This takes the total number of stores to 209 Stores in 166 Cities across 17 states and total tally of Uttar Pradesh is 84 stores and West Bengal is 12 stores.
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acyclovir Ointment USP, 5%. It will be manufactured at the group’s Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.
Sectoral indices at this hour
Goldman Sachs upgraded India to overweight and placed a 12-month target of 12,500 for the Nifty that translates into an upside of a little over 9 percent from March 18 closing level, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Just In | Promoters gave released pledge on 20 lakh shares on March 18.
The broader market has outperformed the benchmark indices in day's trade. Nifty Smallcap is up 1 percent and Nifty Midcap is up around 0.6 percent.
Rupee update: Rupee is off day's high and is trading flat at 68.36 per dollar.
Market Update: Sensex is up 48.58 points or 0.13 percent at 38,143.65, and the Nifty up 12.90 points or 0.11 percent at 11,475.10. About 1,182 shares have advanced, 1,005 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
All PSU banks are trading in the green at this hour. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up about 1.8 percent.
Auto and auto ancillaries stocks are under pressure on a successive day this week. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Auto is trading in the red.
Buzzing | HCL is up about 1 percent after the company entered into a shared services arrangement with Xerox Corporation.
Just In | Granules India promoters have released pledge on 1.4 crore shares (5.5 percent of total share capital) on March 15.
Sensex Heat Map at this hour
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 17 paise at 68.36 per dollar against previous close 68.53.
AurionPro Solutions to consider buyback: Shares of AurionPro Solutions added more than 10 percent after company board is going to consider buyback of equity shares.
Crude Update: Oil prices hovered just below 2019 highs early on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.
Market opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty hovering around 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 108.79 points at 38203.86, while Nifty is up 18.80 points at 11481. About 557 shares have advanced, 296 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.
Gainers include Sun Pharma, BPCL, RIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, while losers are Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Hero Moto, M&M, Bajaj Auto and L&T.
Among the sectors, auto, infra and metal are under pressure, while pharma, IT, energy and bank are witnessing buying interest.