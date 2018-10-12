Closing Bell: Bulls rule D-Street as Sensex ends 732 pts higher, Nifty closes at 10,472; auto, banks gain big

Live now
Oct 12, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close What a day! Bulls took the mantle back from bears on Friday, almost erasing all of Thursday’s losses. The Sensex ended over 700 points higher, while the Nifty ended above 10,450-mark.
Barring tech stocks, there was buying across all sectors. Banks, automobiles, energy and metal names were the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is up around 3 percent.
Indian market rallied despite a weakness in the US markets, where the Dow closed over 500 points lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 732.43 points or 2.15% at 34733.58, while the Nifty closed higher by 237.80 points or 2.32% at 10472.50. The market breadth was positive as 2,024 shares advanced, against a decline of 630 shares, while 801 shares were unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors are the top gainers. TCS and HCL Technologies were the big losers.
MARKET OUTLOOK | An array of negative news pummeled the market in the past one month and now the news seems to have been priced in, believes Tushar Pradhan of HSBC Global AMC.
“While it is difficult to call if the worst is over, we have had the perfect storm of bad news, both local and global. The silver lining seems to be earnings, which look optimistic going into this quarter,” Pradhan, CIO-India at HSBC Global AMC told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.
He further highlighted that the on-ground situation is turning positive and that there is valuation comfort as well due to the correction. Going forward, he expects companies with robust growth to perform well.
Tata Sponge Q2 numbers: Consolidated net profit at Rs 27.63 crore against Rs 27.62 crore. Revenue was up 29 percent at Rs 216.2 crore against Rs 167.2 crore, YoY.
Primary market rout: 12 new listings have seen deep cuts of up to 75% since 2017
As many as 20 companies listed on the exchanges with an issue size of more than Rs 1,000 crores.
Karnataka Bank Q2 results: Karnataka Bank has come out with its Q2 numbers. The company's Q2 (July- Sept) profit was up 20 percent at Rs 112 crore against Rs 93.4 crore, YoY. Net Interest Income up 4 percent at Rs 467.7 crore against Rs 440.2 crore.
Gross NPA was down at 4.66 percent against 4.72 percent, while net NPA was at 3 percent versus 2.92 percent, QoQ.
LIC may increase exposure to government securities of H2FY19; to reduce equity push
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to increase its investment in government securities in the six months to March 2019. The insurer will likely reduce its exposure to the equity market as well.
MTNL: Shareholders approve raising borrowing limit to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 18,000 crore.
ITI files DRHP for FPO | According to CNBC-TV18, ITI has filed a draft red herring prospectus for a follow-on public offering (FPO) with Securities and Exchange Board of India. It added that it is looking at January second week for an FPO. It also outlined an order book of Rs 13,000 crore and added that all orders are from the government.
NSE ROLLS OUT COMMODITY FUTURES | Commodity futures contracts on Gold (1 Kg), Gold Mini (100 gms) and Silver (30 Kg) are now available for trading on NSE. The contracts will be physically settled on expiry with Ahmedabad as the base centre. NSE is also planning to extend delivery centres to all major metros.
NSE’s commodity derivatives segment was launched at the hands of our esteemed Chief Guest SK Mohanty, Whole Time Member, SEBI.
Powerful rally Gujarat-based power stocks Tata Power and Adani Power have surged in trade after the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by the government for a nod for panel recommendations for Tata Power.
KEC International stock rises 5% as Macquarie maintains Outperform, sees 61% upside
KEC International share price rallied nearly 5 percent intraday Friday after global investment firm Macquarie maintained Outperform rating on the stock on attractive valuations.
JUST IN | Career Point has bagged an order of Rs 4.4 crore from MP government for tutorial services.
Buzzing: Shares in India's United Breweries fell as much as 3 percent on Friday, a day after Reuters reported the brewer and two of its global rivals, had been raided in India as part of an ongoing investigation into price-fixing allegations, reported Reuters.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the Competition Commission of India conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of India's United Breweries (UB), Denmark's Carlsberg and the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) in at least two Indian cities.
M&M forms JV with Japanese firm: Mahindra Agri Solutionsa subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, entered into a joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Group, Japan, a global player in multiple industries including crop care, having access to the latest crop protection technologies.
HSBC's Tushar Pradhan believes majority of bad news is priced in
An array of negative news pummeled the market in the past one month and now the news seems to have been priced in, believes Tushar Pradhan of HSBC Global AMC.
Silver Update: Silver futures traded lower by 0.13 percent to Rs 38,840 per kg in futures trade Friday after participants reduced their holdings to book profits amid weak global cues, reported PTI.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 49 or 0.13 percent to Rs 38,840 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.
JUST IN | SpiceJet unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. It signed a USD 22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017 and this is the first aircraft delivery from that mega order.
These airplanes will enable the airline to open new routes, while reducing fuel and engineering costs, as well as emissions.
These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?
Despite the market having corrected significantly in the recent past, these stocks have been outliers in 2018, having risen 51-295%
Buzzing: Share price of OnMobile Global advanced 17 percent as company's subsidiary entered into an agreement for acquisition of 100% shares of Appland AB.
The company's subsidiary OnMobile Europe BV entered into an agreement for acquisition of 100 percent shares of Appland AB.
Cadila Health gets tentative USFDA nod: Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Linagliptin and Metformin HydrochlorideTablets (US RLD —Jentadueto@Tablets), 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg and 2.5 mg/ 1,000 mg.
Market Check: Benchmark indices extended their morning gains with Sensex and Nifty are trading higher with 2 percent gains.
The Sensex is up 693.67 points at 34694.82, while Nifty is up 214.90 points at 10449.60. About 1812 shares have advanced, 419 shares declined, and 1204 shares are unchanged.
Barring IT index, all other sectoral indices are trading in green with maximum gain seen in the auto, metal, and energy space.
Hadrien Mendonca recommends buy on Pfizer: The company has been under pressure since hitting its all-time high of Rs 3,847 on August 28, 2018. However, for the first time, the stock has managed to stage a solid come back which has aided Pfizer to break out from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.
The stock has also found support at its long-term 200-DEMA of Rs 2,580 and bounced back. It has also reversed from the 61.8 percent retracement zone of Rs 2,508 which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.
Rupee extends gain: The rupee extended its morning gains as it is trading higher by 52 paise at 73.60 per dollar. It has opened higher by 29 paise at 73.83 per dollar versus previous close 74.12.
ALERT | According to CNBC-TV18, IL&FS failed to make a payment of Rs 79.7 Lakh due on October 11.
HSBC downgrades Tata Motors to Hold, cuts target price sharply amid JLR concerns
JLR continued to face significant macro & company specific challenges, HSBC said, adding the slower volume can be severe drain on company's balance sheet.