Closing Bell: Bulls rule D-Street as Sensex ends 732 pts higher, Nifty closes at 10,472; auto, banks gain big

Market at Close What a day! Bulls took the mantle back from bears on Friday, almost erasing all of Thursday’s losses. The Sensex ended over 700 points higher, while the Nifty ended above 10,450-mark.

Barring tech stocks, there was buying across all sectors. Banks, automobiles, energy and metal names were the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is up around 3 percent.

Indian market rallied despite a weakness in the US markets, where the Dow closed over 500 points lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 732.43 points or 2.15% at 34733.58, while the Nifty closed higher by 237.80 points or 2.32% at 10472.50. The market breadth was positive as 2,024 shares advanced, against a decline of 630 shares, while 801 shares were unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors are the top gainers. TCS and HCL Technologies were the big losers.