Closing Bell: Nifty ‘banks’ on lenders to soar past 10,450, Sensex ends 461 pts higher; midcaps soar

Market at Close It was all guns blazing by the bulls today. Financials propelled a big rally on benchmark indices, while a big surge in the midcaps space also boosted sentiment on D-Street on Wednesday.

Bank Nifty closed over 3 percent higher, while the Nifty Midcap index soared over 4 percent. Even PSU banks were one of the biggest movers; the Nifty PSU bank index rose over 5 percent. Other gainers include automobiles, which rose around 3 percent.

The big loser, though, was the Nifty IT which fell over 1.5 percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 461.42 points or 1.35% at 34760.89, while the Nifty rose 159.10 points or 1.54% at 10460.10. The market breadth was positive as 2,031 shares advanced, against a decline of 610 shares, while 759 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while Infosys, TCS, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.