Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 130 points higher, Nifty closes above 10,500; midcaps outperform

Oct 15, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close It’s a good follow-through to the market’s strong close on October 12, 2018, with the Sensex closing over 100 points higher. The Nifty ended above 10,500-mark.
Buying counters were buzzing in IT as well as pharmaceuticals, while automobiles, and metals were some of the losers. However, midcaps had a very strong day, with the Nifty Midcap ending over a percent higher.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 131.52 points or 0.38% at 34865.10, while the Nifty rose 40 points or 0.38% at 10512.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,637 shares advanced, against a decline of 965 shares, while 895 shares were unchanged.
Infosys, ITC, Dr Reddy’s and Cipla were the top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, HUL, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.
IOC, ONGC, Oil India may buyback shares worth Rs 10,000 crore: Boards of oil companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India are considering buying back shares worth Rs 10,000 crore under pressure from the government, which is scrambling to meet its divestment target, sources told The Economic Times.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday as tension over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries, although concerns over the long-term demand outlook dragged on sentiment. Brent crude oil jumped USD 1.49 a barrel to a high of USD 81.92 before slipping to USD 81.13, up 70 cents.
D-Street Buzz: Metal, auto, bank stocks underperform; IT stocks gain as rupee hits 74/USD
The Indian benchmark indices are remain volatile in the afternoon trade on Monday with Nifty trading above 10,450, while Sensex is flat.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets USFDA approval: The company received approval for Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) Capsules in the United States market from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The Company is working towards launching the product.
Trident Q2 numbers: Net profit at Rs 109.1 crore against Rs 50.9 crore. Revenue was up 24.2 percent at Rs 1,391.5 crore against Rs 1,120.5 crore, YoY.
EBITDA was up 50.1 percent at Rs 261.1 crore and margin at 18.8 percent.
Sugar stocks rally 5-15% on likely financial boost from govt for the industry
Sugar stocks continued to witness buying on Monday after a media report indicated that the government is planning to provide funding to set up an ethanol plant.
ALERT | Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 4.6 percent year-on-year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 920.25 crore, dented by sharp rise in provisions.
Shares of IndusInd Bank are down over a percent ahead of the lender's September quarter results announcement.
Market Update Benchmarks have gained strength this afternoon, with the Sensex rising over 150 points. The Nifty is back at 10,500-mark.
The Sensex is up 157.47 points or 0.45% at 34891.05, while the Nifty is higher by 41.70 points or 0.40% at 10514.20. The market breadth is positive as 1,507 shares advanced, against a decline of 851 shares, while 1,118 shares were unchanged.
Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and IT stocks are supporting the market in this trade. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma index is up 1-2 percent.
RESULTS | Zee Learn’s consolidated net profit for the September quarter has fallen 41.5 percent at Rs 14.1 crore against Rs 24.1 crore posted in the previous quarter. Enrolment and fee payments for such companies take place in the June quarter. Hence, September, comparatively, is a slower quarter.
Yes Bank may take back Rana Kapoor's FY15, FY16 bonuses; may name new chief by December 15
Yes Bank's board of directors has recommended taking back the bonuses paid to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor for FY15 and FY16, according to a report by Mint.
Shares of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 have surged in trade as investors are reacting to its September quarter show. TV18 Broadcast turned profitable for the quarter ended September 2018 on a sequential basis. The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period. Network18 narrowed its net loss to Rs 68 crore.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains on sale of API manufacturing biz: Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rose nearly 4 percent as company announced the sale of its API manufacturing business unit.
The company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its API manufacturing business unit located in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, to Therapiva.
TV18 Broadcast Q1 results: Company's Q1 consolidated net profit was at Rs 40.4 crore and revenue was at Rs 1,198.3 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Natco Pharma gained 6.7 percent after court affirmed Copaxone patents are invalid. The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the District of Delaware's decision that Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml dosing patents are invalid as obvious, company said in release.
September WPI inflation: September WPI inflation at 5.13 percent versus 4.53 percent (MoM). Food Inflation at 0.14 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 5 percent on completion of project before scheduled date. The project rehabilitation & upgradation of stretch of SH 317-Kalamb-Ralegaon-Wadki to two lane paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode (Package -21) has been completed.
The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the said authority on October 10, 2018 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on October 9, 2018.
However, the company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 14,62,50,000 in lieu of earlier completion (210 days before the schedule completion date) of the said project. The scheduled date for the project is May 7, 2019.
Rupee trades near 74: Indian rupee is trading lower by 40 paise at 73.95 per dollar on Friday. It opened lower at 73.80 per dollar versus Friday's close 73.56.
DMart falls 6% Shares of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts have fallen 6 percent as analysts are citing pressure to earnings, amid rising competition. The firm reported a rise of 19 percent in its Q2 net profit to Rs 226 crore.
JUST IN | According to CNBC-TV18, a Delhi Court has granted bail to Naveen Jindal and others in the coal block case.
ALERT | News agency Reuters is reporting that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline to submit expression of interest (EoI) for Uttam Galva Metallics, Uttam Value Steels to October 19, 2018.
Looking for quality portfolio picks? Here are 15 stocks that are a buy after recent fall
The recent fall is an opportunity to add quality stocks in portfolio which are expected to give smart return over a period of 12-18 months, experts said.
OMCs fall Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trading lower by 1-4 percent amid rising crude oil prices. Here is a look at the intraday chart of IOC, BPCL and HPC
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Nifty giving up 10,450-mark. The Sensex is down around one-fifth of a percent.
The Sensex is down 71.57 points or 0.21% at 34662.01, while the Nifty is lower by 33.10 points or 0.32% at 10439.40. The market breadth is narrow as 1,024 shares advanced, against a decline of 688 shares, while 1,744 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, IT and pharmaceuticals are holding the fort for the market, while there is weakness in automobiles, banks, and the metals space. The midcap index is marginally higher.
Shares of ITC, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HPCL and GAIL have lost the most.