Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 130 points higher, Nifty closes above 10,500; midcaps outperform

Market at Close It’s a good follow-through to the market’s strong close on October 12, 2018, with the Sensex closing over 100 points higher. The Nifty ended above 10,500-mark.

Buying counters were buzzing in IT as well as pharmaceuticals, while automobiles, and metals were some of the losers. However, midcaps had a very strong day, with the Nifty Midcap ending over a percent higher.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 131.52 points or 0.38% at 34865.10, while the Nifty rose 40 points or 0.38% at 10512.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,637 shares advanced, against a decline of 965 shares, while 895 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, ITC, Dr Reddy’s and Cipla were the top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, HUL, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.