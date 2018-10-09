Closing Bell: D-Street ends on a negative note, Nifty holds 10,300; Tata Motors down 13%

Live now
Oct 09, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil Marketing Companies take a hit
RUPEE SEES WEAK MOVES; TRADES AROUND 74/ USD
Coal India, NLC India rise
JSW Steel rises 2%
Rupee opens:
JMC Projects bags order: The company secured new orders of Rs 514 crore. It includes two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Civil construction and related MEP works for residential building in Telangana for Rs141 crore and civil works for a steel plant in Orissa for Rs 137 crore.
Market at Close Shares resumed their downtrend after a brief pause from the selloff that was seen on Monday. The Nifty ended around 10,300, while the Sensex closed over 170 points lower.
There was large-scale selling across automobiles, energy, and FMCG names, while metals and pharmaceuticals were the top gainers. Midcaps recovered from their low points and ended 0.30 percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 174.91 points or 0.51% at 34299.47, while the Nifty ended lower by 47 points or 0.45% at 10301.00. The market breadth is negative as 1,015 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,579 shares, while 768 shares were unchanged.
Adani Ports, Vedanta and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and Titan lost the most.
Lupin launches generic Clobetasol Propionate Ointment: Lupin announced the launch of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP 0.05%, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
JUST IN | Uniply Industries approved subscription and conversion of 2,27,50,505 convertible share warrants into equity shares of Rs 2 per share.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading near the all-time low of 74.27 per dollar. Image Sources: Bloomberg
A rising market is all about making money. When benchmark indices are up and all kinds of stocks are returning handsomely, investors don't care where their money is coming from.
Macquarie on Reliance Industries: Research house maintained outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,315 per share.
It believes that refining segment EBIT is likely to decline 30% YoY and 5% QoQ, while petrochemical segment EBIT is set to increase 45% YoY.
Market Check: Rangebound trade continue on Dalal Street with Nifty hovering around 10,350, while Sensex is trading flat in the final hour of trading on Tuesday.
At 14:40 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 5.35 points at 34,469.03, while Nifty is up 6.70 points at 10354.70. About 973 shares have advanced, 1493 shares declined, and 889 shares are unchanged.
Among the sectors, metal index has outshine the other sectoral indices with over 2 percent gain, while on the other hand auto index fell more than 2 percent, followed by FMCG and PSU bank index.
Gold Update: Gold prices fell by Rs 220 to Rs 31,650 per 10 gram amid weakening global trend and easing demand from local jewellers at the bullion market Tuesday.Silver, too, remained weak and declined by Rs 50 per kg to Rs 39,250 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, reported PTI.
KEC International bags order: The company secured new turnkey order of Rs 1,496 crore in its transmission & distribution business in Bangladesh.
India still looks a bit expensive in terms of valuation but the long term growth story is still intact, Geoff Lewis, senior strategist at Manulife Asset Management said told CNBC-TV18.
ORDER WIN | Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tuesday said it has bagged four orders valued at about Rs 2,900 crore for supply of emission control equipments from NTPC
Blast at SAIL Bhilai Plant: At least 12 workers were injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said, reported PTI.
In the seven elections in the past 27 years, if an investor entered the market six months before the general elections and held on for two years, the investor would have made average annualised returns of 23 percent.
Amol Agrawal For William Nordhaus and Paul Romer, it was always a case of 'when' rather than 'if' they will win the Nobel prize.
Rupee Update | The Indian currency has depreciated over 16 percent on a year to date basis.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading off the low points and are trading flat.
The Sensex is down 8.39 points or 0.02% at 34465.99, while the Nifty is lower by 10.50 points or 0.10% at 10337.50. The market breadth is negative as 837 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,519 shares, while 990 shares were unchanged.
BREAKING | THE INDIAN RUPEE HAS HIT A FRESH RECORD LOW OF 74.22 PER US DOLLAR.
JUST IN | The Chief Executive Officer of DHLF Pramerica Mutual Fund Rajesh Iyer has stepped down with effect October 5, an addendum from the fund house stated. Read the full story here.
BHEL wins Rs 2,900 crore: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged four orders for emission control equipment from NTPC ltd. Valued at about Rs 2,900 crore, these orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems for control of SOx emissions at NTPC's 3x660 MW North Karanpura, 2x500 MW Mauda Stage-I, 3x660 MW Barh Stage-I and 2x660 MW Barh Stage-II power projects.
Yes Bank top gainer: Shares of Yes Bank gained further in Tuesday's trading session after there was a report of out of court settlement between the promoters of the company.
It has touched an intraday high of Rs 233.55 and an intraday low of Rs 225.
The share is the top gainer on the Sensex and gained more than 13 percent in last 7 days.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the late morning trade with Sensex hovering around 34,500 level.
At 11:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.91 points at 34481.29, while Nifty is down 9.30 points at 10338.70. About 923 shares have advanced, 1291 shares declined, and 1126 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the positive contributors to the Sensex.
Vinay Rajani recommends sell on Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Share price has formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts projecting a healthy downside in the stock from current levels.
The stock is placed below all important moving average support. Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily are seen on weekly charts.
Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 205 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 250 on a closing basis.
As on August 2018, the banks' credit exposure to NBFCs grew by 43.9 percent year-on-year. However, it declined by 1.3 percent since April 2018
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains, trading marginally lower at 74.10 per dollar on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 19 paise at 73.87 per dollar versus previous close 74.06.
SWEET RALLY | Sugar stocks are trading higher, with the likes of Dhampur Sugar surging 14 percent as well. Take a look at this chart for other sugar stocks.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended losses now, with the Sensex trading down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,300-mark.
The Sensex is down 106.71 points or 0.31% at 34367.67, while the Nifty is down 36.10 points or 0.35% at 10311.90. The market breadth is narrow as 1,028 shares advanced, against a decline of 992 shares, while 1,312 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Adani Ports are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Asian Paints have lost the most.
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES REACT TO NHB INCREASING REFINANCING LIMIT
Housing finance companies are in focus after National Housing Bank (NHB) increased the refinance limit for the period between July 2018 and June 2019 to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 24,000 crore for eligible institutions.
"Keeping in view the current scenario, NHB has decided to increase the refinance limit to Rs 30,000 crore. Now, eligible housing finance companies & other entities will have increased availability of funds," the finance ministry said in a press release.