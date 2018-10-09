Closing Bell: D-Street ends on a negative note, Nifty holds 10,300; Tata Motors down 13%

Market at Close Shares resumed their downtrend after a brief pause from the selloff that was seen on Monday. The Nifty ended around 10,300, while the Sensex closed over 170 points lower.

There was large-scale selling across automobiles, energy, and FMCG names, while metals and pharmaceuticals were the top gainers. Midcaps recovered from their low points and ended 0.30 percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 174.91 points or 0.51% at 34299.47, while the Nifty ended lower by 47 points or 0.45% at 10301.00. The market breadth is negative as 1,015 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,579 shares, while 768 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Vedanta and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and Titan lost the most.