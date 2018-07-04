Closing Bell: Banks, RIL lift Sensex 267 pts; Nifty ends above 10,750 despite weak Asia

Market Outlook by Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking:

Despite negative global cues, the Indian equity benchmark indices showed firmness in Wednesday’s session, led by better than expected macro data and cabinet’s approval to raise MSP for kharif crops.

We expect the Indian equities to remain rangebound in the coming sessions. Domestic macro data and movement of currency & crude oil will dictate the further course of the market in the near term.

Market participants would also closely monitor the trade tension between US & China. Under uncertain domestic and global environment, steady reform implementation and revival in the corporate earnings is essential for the markets.

We advise traders to trade cautiously whereas investors can continue to accumulate fundamentally sound companies.