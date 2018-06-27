Closing Bell: Banks, oil, infra stocks drag Sensex 273 pts; Nifty ends below 10,700 ahead of F&O expiry

On the global front, Asian markets closed lower, led by the drop in Chinese stocks amid lingering trade worries. China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.11 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.82 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 percent.

European stocks recovered from day's low to trade flat at the time of writing this article.

Crude oil prices traded higher on a supply disruption in Canada, uncertainty over Libyan exports and declining US crude stocks, and after US officials said all countries should stop buying Iranian crude from November. Brent crude futures were at $76.72 a barrel, up 0.54 percent from the last close.