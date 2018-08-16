Closing Bell: Banks drag Nifty below 11,400, Sensex down over 180 points; metals fall too

Market at Close: A drag in financials as well as other major sectoral indices ensured that the market managed to end the day on a negative note. The Nifty has managed to end below 11,400.

Among sectors, metals were the biggest losers, but banks were the major pain points for the market. Infra and energy names, too, emerged to be among the losers.

At 15:31 hrs IST, the Sensex ended down 188.44 points or 0.50% at 37663.56, while the Nifty closed lower by 50.10 points or 0.44% at 11385.00. The market breadth is negative as 1,161 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,536 shares, while 150 shares are unchanged.