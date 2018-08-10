Closing Bell: Anti-climax end on D-Street! Sensex closes over 150 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,450

Market at Close: After seeing fresh records and milestones during the week, it was an anti-climax ending for D-Street on Friday, with the Sensex ending over 150 points lower, while the Nifty giving up 11,450-mark. The 30-share index, which clinched 38,000 during the week, managed to end below that.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended down 155.14 points or 0.41% at 37869.23, while the Nifty was lower by 41.20 points or 0.36% at 11429.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,040 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,658 shares, while 140 shares were unchanged.

Banks led the losers’ chart, which dragged benchmarks. There was weakness visible among metals, pharmaceuticals as well as energy names, while auto and FMCG names were in the green. IT stocks, too, witnessed a rally on the back of a weaker rupee.

M&M, TCS, Eicher Motors and BPCL were the top gainers, while SBI, Vedanta, and GAIL ended up being the top losers.