Closing Bell: A good end to the week! Sensex closes nearly 300 pts higher, Nifty at record closing high; banks gain big

Market at Close: Equity benchmarks have had a good note to the end the week on, as benchmark indices closed with strong gains. The Sensex closed almost 300 points higher, while the Nifty ended well above 11,450.

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others. Midcaps, too, saw a strong rally, rising over 1 percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 284.32 points or 0.75% at 37947.88, while the Nifty ended higher by 79.40 points or 0.70% at 11464.40. The market breadth is positive as 1,600 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,075 shares, while 168 shares were unchanged.