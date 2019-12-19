App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clariant Chemicals share price jumps 10% on Masterbatch biz sale

The company sold this Masterbatch for Rs 426 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Clariant Chemicals rallied 9.8 percent intraday on December 19 after the company sold its Masterbatch business to a subsidiary of PolyOne for Rs 426 crore.

"The board of directors unanimously approved the sale of Masterbatch Business to PolyOne Polymers India or its affiliate in India, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale, subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot and all other applicable statutory approvals," the speciality chemical maker said in its BSE filing.

The business unit had contributed Rs 282.82 crore revenue in the financial year 2018-19, which is 29 percent of the total revenue of Clariant and EBIT contribution was Rs 4.57 crore.

Close

The sale of unit is aligned with the global strategy of the parent company, Clariant said.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 339.90, up Rs 20.70, or 6.48 percent on the BSE at 1145 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Clariant Chemicals India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.