App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

City Union Bank witnesses increase in PAT by 16%

For the half-year ending March 31, PAT was Rs 329.64 crore (Rs 285.07 crore), said the bank in a filing on the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector City Union Bank said its profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 167.99 crore during the second quarter of this financial year as against Rs 144.74 crore during the corresponding period last year, an increase of 16 percent.

For the half-year ending March 31, PAT was Rs 329.64 crore (Rs 285.07 crore), said the bank in a filing on the BSE.

The total income for the quarter ending September 30 grew to Rs 1,045.05 crore (Rs 996.11 crore), a five percent increase.

The income for the six-month period ending September 30 grew to Rs 2,063.66 crore (Rs 1,956.98 crore), a five percent rise.

Gross NPA stood at 2.85 percent while net NPA at 1.69 percent as on September 30.

The total business for the quarter ending September 30 grew by 14 percent.

It was Rs 64,319 crore (Rs 56,270 crore). The deposits grew by 12 percent. They were Rs 34,534 crore (Rs 30,882 crore).

Share of the bank on the BSE ended at Rs 169.15 up by 0.24 percent over the previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #City Union Bank #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.