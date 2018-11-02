City Union Bank witnesses increase in PAT by 16%

Private sector City Union Bank said its profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 167.99 crore during the second quarter of this financial year as against Rs 144.74 crore during the corresponding period last year, an increase of 16 percent.

For the half-year ending March 31, PAT was Rs 329.64 crore (Rs 285.07 crore), said the bank in a filing on the BSE.

The total income for the quarter ending September 30 grew to Rs 1,045.05 crore (Rs 996.11 crore), a five percent increase.

The income for the six-month period ending September 30 grew to Rs 2,063.66 crore (Rs 1,956.98 crore), a five percent rise.

Gross NPA stood at 2.85 percent while net NPA at 1.69 percent as on September 30.

The total business for the quarter ending September 30 grew by 14 percent.

It was Rs 64,319 crore (Rs 56,270 crore). The deposits grew by 12 percent. They were Rs 34,534 crore (Rs 30,882 crore).

Share of the bank on the BSE ended at Rs 169.15 up by 0.24 percent over the previous close.