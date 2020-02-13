City Union Bank share price falls for 4th straight session; brokerages maintain view

Shares of City Union Bank fell over 2 percent intraday and appeared on course to extend their losing run into the fourth consecutive session on February 13.

The stock remained under pressure even after the company, on February 12, reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 192.44 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 178.10 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) inched up by 2 percent YoY to Rs 427.26 crore from Rs 418.09 crore in Q3FY19. Advances grew by 10 percent YoY to Rs 33,828 crore, while deposits increased by 12 percent to Rs 39,812 crore.

Total business grew 11 percent to Rs 73,640 crore while CASA deposits grew by 10 percent as in December 2019, which is 23 percent of total deposits, the company claimed.

Most brokerages maintained their stance on the stock but some of them raised their target price, hinting that there is some steam left in the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained an add rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 240 from Rs 225.

"We like the bank for its consistent returns. Despite a weak business performance, the valuation has held or expanded," said the brokerage.

As per Kotak, return on equity (RoE) levers are quite limited, barring net interest margin. The key risk for the stock is primarily on the sustainable multiple assigned for the bank, said the brokerage.

Brokerage firm Narnolia Financial Advisors maintained a neutral view with the target price of Rs 219 (2.5 times book value of FY21E).

City Union Bank saw moderation of credit growth, as well as slippages, continued to remain elevated, said the brokerage, adding that given the concerns over the SME sector, assets quality pressure is likely to continue in the near-term.

The brokerage expects loan growth to be slower with management guiding its priority to be asset quality rather than going aggressively for the growth.

"Net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain under pressure with cautious growth and an increase in competition. Given the concern over the SME sector which will impact the growth and performance of the bank, we maintain a neutral view," Narnolia said.

ICICI Securities maintained a hold call on the stock but raised the target price to Rs 235 from Rs 225 earlier.

ICICI said the bank’s best-in-class return ratios (return on assets at 1.57 percent) in the nine months of FY20, despite the challenging macro-environment, speaks of the management’s ability to deal with difficult periods without impacting profitability and inherent strength of the retail-focused business model.

However, the brokerages added that the return ratio expansion from current levels seems unlikely.

"The stock is currently trading at 3.3 times/2.9 times FY20E/FY21E book value of equity per share (BVPS) respectively, and we believe this valuation largely captures the major positives and leaves limited scope for further rerating in the near term," said ICICI Bank.

Around 11:40 hrs, the stock was 2.02 percent down at Rs 222.90 on BSE.

