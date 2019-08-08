App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

City Union Bank Q1 net profits up 14.8% to Rs 185.64 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Private sector City Union Bank has recorded a 14.8 percent rise in its net profits for the April-June quarter to Rs 185.64 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had recorded net profits at Rs 161.64 crore during year ago period.

Net profits for the year ending March 31, 2019 were at Rs 682.85 crore.

Close

Total income for the April-June quarter grew to Rs 1,192.53 crore from Rs 1,018.61 crore registered same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income was at Rs 4,281.55 crore.

The bank's shares were trading at Rs 192.65 apiece, down by 2.11 percent over previous close in BSE.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Business #City Union Bank #Companies #earnings #India #markets

