City Union Bank Q1 net profits up 14.8% to Rs 185.64 crore

Private sector City Union Bank has recorded a 14.8 percent rise in its net profits for the April-June quarter to Rs 185.64 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had recorded net profits at Rs 161.64 crore during year ago period.

Net profits for the year ending March 31, 2019 were at Rs 682.85 crore.

Total income for the April-June quarter grew to Rs 1,192.53 crore from Rs 1,018.61 crore registered same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income was at Rs 4,281.55 crore.