Citibank deal: In no hurry to raise capital, have enough for organic growth, says Axis chief

Axis Bank is “absolutely in no hurry” to raise capital after completing the Citibank deal as the private lender “has sufficient capital for funding organic growth”, managing director and chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry said on March 8.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chaudhry also said valuation for Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi remained competitive and that the price paid “is around the market valuations”.

“Citibank had a 150-year-old franchise, and the valuations remain very competitive. The deal is well priced if you look at the similarly rated companies in the marketplace. We don’t need any capital to pay for this deal. This will be funded entirely from the existing balance sheet,” he added.

Chaudhary’s comments come after the Mumbai-headquartered bank completed the acquisition of Citigroup’s India consumer business for Rs 11,603 crore on March 1, 2023.

Jocelyn Fernandes