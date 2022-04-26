Citi upgrades RIL to 'buy' on refining margin boost, raises target price to Rs 3,170 a share

Citi Research has increased the price target for Reliance Industries Limited shares to Rs 3,170 from Rs 2,750 and further upgraded its rating on RIL to 'buy' from 'neutral' as it expects the company's refining margins to hit new peaks.

“Despite recovering from its recent February-March lows, RIL has still underperformed the broader market by more than 20 percent since mid-2020. Our downgrade in 2020 was on the back of key triggers having played out, principally centred around B/S deleveraging and value unlocking in Jio and retail, at a time when earnings momentum was weak due to the impact of the pandemic on O2C and retail,” Citi said in a research note released on April 26.

“With refining margins hitting new peaks and likely to find support at elevated levels, we expect consensus earnings upgrades for FY23 (we are 12 percent ahead), with potential spill-over into FY24," it said.

While the upcoming fourth-quarter results may not see any major benefits in O2C due to petchem weakness, the first quarter of 2022-23 should better capture the benefit of the prevailing refining margin strength, said the report.

"Any stock correction should, therefore, provide an enhanced buying opportunity. We raise FY23-24 EBITDA 3-9 percent, raise our TP from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,170 (+15 percent), and upgrade to buy,” it added.

Besides the strength in refining margins potentially driving consensus earnings upgrades, key catalysts Citi mentioned in its report include telecom tariff hikes, announcements on new energy in the upcoming annual general meeting, retail traction, especially in JioMart and monetisation, i.e. potential listing of Jio, retail and monetisation of other assets like gasification.

Among the key downside risks, that could prevent the stock from reaching the said target price Citi mentioned weakening in refining fundamentals and global petrochemical spreads driven by a poor global demand outlook; disappointment in scaling up of some of the new ventures vis-à-vis expectations; concerns on use of future cash flows which could materialise in the form of announcements on unrelated diversifications or increase in non-core capex; potential holding company discount emerging; and any uncertainty arising from succession planning.

RIL’s transformation from a predominantly energy company to a digital and consumer-focused one has been remarkable. Jio and retail contributed 49 percent of consolidated EBITDA in FY21, up from 35 percent in FY20. The spate of stake sale in Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail to high-quality strategic and financial investors which, along with the rights issue, helped the company deliver on its zero net debt target earlier than guided, have also been impressive.

"We now expect RIL to be a beneficiary of a stronger refining outlook given the complexity of its refineries and exposure to export markets,” Citi said.

While a large share of its earnings continues to be derived from its downstream refining and petrochemicals (O2C) businesses, the consumer businesses of telecom and retail have now become very meaningful drivers of both earnings and value.

“Jio should continue to benefit from consolidation and improved pricing in the Indian telecom market, while strength in retail and upstream gas are added positives. New energy investments over the next few years could be a long-term value driver if backed by strong execution and a favourable domestic market, and could potentially also open up further monetisation opportunities, though gains here are likely to be more back-ended,” it said.

