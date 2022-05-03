Citi trader made error behind flash crash in Europe stocks
A trader at the US firm made a mistake “inputting a transaction,” Citigroup said late last night, after a knee-jerk selloff in Swedish stocks in five minutes wreaked havoc in bourses from Paris to Warsaw
Citigroup Inc. offices in London, UK (Image courtesy: Bloomberg)
Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was a behind a flash crash that sent shares across Europe tumbling on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s years long efforts to improve controls.
A trader at the US firm made a mistake “inputting a transaction,” Citigroup said late last night, after a knee-jerk selloff in Swedish stocks in five minutes wreaked havoc in bourses from Paris to Warsaw, wiping out 300 billion euros ($315 billion) at one point. The bank said it identified the error “within minutes” and corrected it.
The incident is a reminder of the work to be done as Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser campaigns to repair the bank’s reputation. Citigroup’s dysfunction was on display two years ago, when employees mistakenly sent almost $1 billion to Revlon Inc. creditors, an error that resulted in a lengthy and embarrassing public court battle to recover the funds.
Citigroup is in talks with regulators and exchanges about Monday’s incident, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing non-public information.