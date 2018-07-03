App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains buy on Tata Steel; weak rupee augurs well for domestic steel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Tata Steel rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday as brokerage house Citi has maintained buy call on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 750 per share.

According to Citi, the joint venture with thyssenkrupp paves the way for deleveraging and elevated steel spreads could sustain through the year.

The China spot export price as at USD 590 versus FY18 average of USD 525.

The weak rupee is augur well for domestic steel, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 755.06 and 52-week low Rs 516.32 on 15 January, 2018 and 03 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.93 percent below its 52-week high and 9.78 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:20 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 566.80, up Rs 5.85, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:29 pm

