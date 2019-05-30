Q4 impact: Global brokerages cut target price for Cadila Healthcare

Global brokerage firms Citigroup, Macquarie and Credit Suisse maintained their rating but slashed their target price on Cadila Healthcare post Q4 results.

Cadila Healthcare's March quarter consolidated profit fell 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 460 crore hit by weak operating income.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 15.3 percent to Rs 3,771.2 crore compared to the same period last year as the US formulations business registered a 9.3 percent growth and Emerging Markets formulations business grew 7.1 percent YoY.

India formulations business grew 2.1 percent YoY but EU formulations business fell 11.2 percent while API business showed a 6.7 percent growth YoY.

Citigroup maintained its sell rating on Cadila Healthcare but slashed its target price to Rs 255 from Rs 330 earlier.

The result was largely in-line with estimates but the guidance was underwhelming, Citi said. The global investment bank expects a sluggish phase in earnings, which is now playing out. Moraiya observation has clouded the outlook on its US pipeline, and the Heinz business acquisition also appears ROCE dilutive.

Another global investment bank, Macquarie maintained its outperform rating but slashed its target to Rs 340 from Rs 372 earlier.

The global investment bank has also lowered FY20/21 EPS estimates by 13/12 percent, to build in OAI status or Official Action Indicated for Moraiya.

At 14x FY21e PER, the risk-to-reward ratio is favourable for investors and going forward new launches are likely to offset Moraiya hit, Macquarie said.

Credit Suisse maintained its neutral rating on Cadila Healthcare slashed its target to Rs 283 from Rs 330 earlier.

The company guided for a weak outlook with earnings flat for the next four years. In the near-term, Moraiya facility flag classification is the key event to watch out for, Credit Suisse said.

The global investment bank expects the company's US generic sales to grow by a low single digit. It has slashed FY19-21 EPS estimates by 4-5 percent.

