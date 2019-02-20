Citi, CLSA upbeat on financials, underweight on consumption & IT stocks

Global brokerage firms such as Citigroup and Credit Suisse remain underweight on consumer staples, IT as well as building material sector, including cement.

The December quarter results were a mixed bag which resulted in a cut in earnings per share (EPS) across sectors. Even though majority of the Nifty50 companies beat estimates, largecap EPS cut was seen in BSE-100 index.

Credit Suisse in a strategy report said that it has slashed consensus EPS for BSE-100 index by 4 percent for FY19E, and for FY20E, EPS cut was up to 3 percent.

Going forward, growth is expected to be driven by private banks and consumer discretionary. The global investment bank is overweight on private banks, industrials as well as utilities, but is underweight on consumption.

Citigroup also remained underweight on consumer staple, along with IT and materials, including cement. It's stance is cautious in the near term, and underweight on IT Services as a defensive move. The global investment bank is overweight on financials, healthcare, & cement.

Another global investment bank, Morgan Stanley in a report said that it has added United Spirits in place of Asian Paints to its focus list. The recent price weakness has created a compelling entry point in USL.

It continues to like Asian Paints as a long-term play. Morgan Stanley also has Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, M&M, Eicher Motors and Dabur in its focus list as well.

At the sector level, Morgan Stanley likes cons discretionary which is among its largest overweight at 500 bps, and neutral on consumer staples.

