Cipla falls as 2.5% shares exchange hands in block deal

Shares of Cipla Ltd opened sharply lower on Wednesday on a huge block deal as part of which promoters reportedly sold around 2.04 crore shares or 2.5% stake of the company.

The stock dropped 3.64% to hit a low of Rs 920 on BSE. At 9.20am, the scrip was trading at Rs 921, down 3% from its previous close.

Yusuf Hamied and Mustafa Hamied may reportedly have offloaded Cipla stake through the deal that fixed the floor price in the range of Rs 904.8-916.7 per share. This translates to a discount of up to 5.25% to Monday's closing price of Rs 955 on NSE.

Earlier, reports had said the deal would be to sell 1.6 crore shares, or two percent of total shares outstanding, with an option to offload an additional 40 lakh shares or 0.5% of the total equity. Promoters held 36.11% of Cipla as of December 31, whose shares have gained 3.62% in the past one month compared to the 7.7% fall in the Nifty index over the same period.