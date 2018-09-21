Cipla stock gains nearly 2% on USFDA approval for anti-nausea drug

Cipla share price gained 1.6 percent intraday Friday after the pharma company received approval from the US health regulator for anti-nausea drug.

The stock was trading at Rs 665.70, up Rs 6.25, or 0.95 percent on the BSE, at 11:14 hours IST.

Cipla has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Palonosetron Hydrocholride injectable, which is available in strength of 0.25 mg/5ml.

Palonosetron is used to prevent nausea & vomiting during chemotherapy.

The share price rallied 16 percent in last one year and 19 percent in past six months.