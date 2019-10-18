App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla shares gain after acquiring anti-infective drug Elores

Elores is a an anti-infective drug for treating life-threatening infections caused by gram-negative bacteria.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cipla gained a percent intraday on October 18 after acquiring an anti-infective drug, Elores, from Venus Remedies.

The stock has rallied around 10 percent in the last fortnight. It was quoting at Rs 450.35, up Rs 4.05, or 0.91 percent, on the BSE at 1247 hours.

The Mumbai-based pharma company announced the acquisition of the novel and patented anti-infective product for the Indian market to further strengthen its presence in the branded critical care space and as a part of its agenda to contribute to the fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Elores is a novel combination of Ceftriaxone (a third generation beta-lactam cephalosporin), Sulbactam (a beta-lactamase inhibitor) and Disodium EDTA (an antibiotic resistance breaker) indicated for treating life-threatening infections caused by gram-negative bacteria.

The drug preserves the efficacy of the antibiotics, using appropriate antibiotic resistance breakers (ARBs).

The product was launched in India across select tertiary care hospitals in 2013 after the Drug Controller General of India’s approval.

"Elores underscores our commitment to anti-microbial stewardship and is a significant addition to our branded portfolio of anti-infectives in India," Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla, said.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

