Cipla shares edge higher on large exchange volumes, hopes of better sales

Shares of pharmaceutical major, Cipla edged 1.5 percent higher in early trade on April 12 after a large deal involving the exchange of around 12.56 lakh shares (0.16 percent stake) of the company took place on the bourses today. That apart, hopes of improved sales prospects on the back of a rise in COVID-19 cases also aided sentiment.

The deal was executed at an average of Rs 915 per share, taking the total deal value to Rs 114.96 crore. The buyers and sellers involved in the trade, however, could not be identified immediately.

At 09.59 am, shares of Cipla were trading around one percent higher at Rs 914.15 on the National Stock Exchange. Post the large deal, the stock had climbed to an intraday high of Rs 920.90.

16 lakh shares exchanged hands on the bourses so far, as against the one-month daily traded average of eight lakh shares.

