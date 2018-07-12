Cipla rises 2% as company to acquire 100% in South African pharma Co

Shares of pharma major Cipla rose nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to acquire 100 percent stake in Mirren (Pty).

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Mirren (Pty), South Africa.

The acquisition of the business of Mirren to strengthen market position and to accelerate growth within OTC space.

The said acquisition is subject to approval by the South African Competition Commission and expected to be completed before September 30, 2018.

The company will pay cash consideration of Rs 450 million on closing of transaction.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 8, 2018 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

At 10:46 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 633.20, up Rs 8.50, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil