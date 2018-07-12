App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla rises 2% as company to acquire 100% in South African pharma Co

The said acquisition is subject to approval by the South African Competition Commission and expected to be completed before September 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of pharma major Cipla rose nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to acquire 100 percent stake in Mirren (Pty).

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Mirren (Pty), South Africa.

The acquisition of the business of Mirren to strengthen market position and to accelerate growth within OTC space.

The said acquisition is subject to approval by the South African Competition Commission and expected to be completed before September 30, 2018.

The company will pay cash consideration of Rs 450 million on closing of transaction.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 8, 2018 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

At 10:46 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 633.20, up Rs 8.50, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 10:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.