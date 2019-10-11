Cipla rebounds 4% as management alleviates concerns on Goa unit observations

Shares of Cipla rebounded more than 4.5 percent intraday on October 11 after management clarified on Goa unit inspection, saying there are no data integrity and repeat observations.

The stock fell nearly 8 percent in early trade today after seeing 12 observations issued for Goa unit last month.

But the clarification from management over observations helped the stock recover more than 13 percent from day's low of Rs 389.55. It was quoting at Rs 439, up to Rs 16.75, or 3.97 percent on the BSE at 1350 hours IST.

"Site at Goa has about 10 units just to clarify across various dosage forms. If you read the 483 document there are no data integrity-related observations, no repeat observations there. We would not read too much into the number of observations. We still have some time to respond to them (US FDA). It should be soon," Kedar Upadhye, Joint President and Global CFO, Cipla told CNBC-TV18.

He said the company is confident of being able to submit a robust response to the US FDA and this issue with the Goa plant is addressable.

Near-term pipeline from the site that received Form 483 is limited but there is no risk to existing commercialised business, and value of single source products from the plant is 2.5 percent of total revenues, he added.