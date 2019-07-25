App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla rallies 4% as US arm acquires rights of key anti-infective drug Zemdri

Zemdri is the latest milestone in Cipla's history of proactive and humanitarian leadership in enabling access to life-saving drugs, the company said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of pharma company Cipla rallied nearly four percent intraday on July 25 after its US subsidiary acquired worldwide rights, excluding Greater China, of key anti-infective drug Zemdri.

Cipla USA acquired the prescription drug from Achaogen in a Chapter 11, US Bankruptcy Code auction of Achaogen's assets.

Zemdri (IV Plazomicin) is a once-daily novel intravenous (IV) aminoglycoside used in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in adults who are unresponsive to currently available treatment options.

The drug was approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) in June 2018, and was launched in the same year, with patent protection expected to continue until 2031 or 2032.

"The acquisition of Zemdri deepens our pipeline of specialty products in the US in our identified focus areas of central nervous system, lung delivery of medicines, and institutionally administered products," Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global CEO said in a BSE filing.

With a robust front-end commercial infrastructure for US hospital sales in place, he expects to extract strong synergy from this IV Plazomicin and IV Tramadol assets.

Zemdri is the latest milestone in Cipla's history of proactive and humanitarian leadership in enabling access to life-saving drugs, company said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 537.60, up Rs 18.85, or 3.63 percent on the BSE at 1417 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla

