Cipla Q3 profit falls 17% YoY to Rs 332.2 crore; posts poor operational show

Cipla reported a drop of 17 percent (year on year) in its profit for the December quarter at Rs 332.2 crore against Rs 400.5 crore posted last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose over 2 percent at Rs 4,077.5 crore against Rs 3,914 crore in Q3FY19.

At an operating level, the company’s EBITDA fell 14 percent at Rs 707.7 crore, against Rs 818.7 crore last year.

The operating margin was reported at 18 percent against 20.9 percent last year.

The company posted a tax expense of Rs 125.7 crore against a tax write back of Rs 64.2 crore.