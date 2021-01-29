Cipla posts strong Q3 numbers, profit more than doubles to Rs 748.15 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma major Cipla's consolidated profit more than doubled in the December quarter of FY21. The company on January 29 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 748.15 crore for Q3FY21 against Rs 351.03 crore YoY.

The numbers were better than expected. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated profits to the tune of Rs 642 crore.

The company's revenue came at Rs 5,168.7 crore, up 18.2 percent against Rs 4,371 crore in the same quarter of the last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue at Rs 5,031.5 crore.

EBITDA grew 62.3 percent to Rs 1,230.8 crore against Rs 758.4 crore YoY while EBITDA margin came at 23.8 percent against 17.4 percent YoY.