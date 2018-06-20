Cipla gains 3% on USFDA final approval for HIV drug

Shares of Cipla gained 3 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company received final approval for Efavirenz tablets from USFDA.

The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Efavirenz tablets 600mg from the (USFDA) United States Food and Drug Administration.

Efavirenz tablets is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company’s, Sustiva.

It is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 infection in adults and in pediatric patients at least 3 months old and weighing at least 3.5 kg

As per IQVIA (IMS Health), Sustiva and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 105 million for the 12-month period ending April 2018.

The product is available for shipping immediately.

At 09:17 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 619, up Rs 16.75, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil