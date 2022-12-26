 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Santa brings Xmas cheer – Factors that helped markets stage a comeback on December 26

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

In the absence of major global events because of year-end holidays, experts expect the market to move sideways or stay in positive territory this week

After a volatile week when the Nifty shed ~2.5 percent, Indian stock markets staged a strong comeback on Monday, a day after Christmas. Santa seemed to have finally brought some cheer to investors as the markets recovered most of the losses notched up last Friday and snapped their four-day losing streak.

At the close of trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 721 points, or 1.2 percent, at 60,566 while the National Stock Exchange’s broader benchmark, the Nifty, gained 208 points or 1.17 percent to close above 18K at 18,015.

Last week’s onslaught of negative news on the potential spread of Covid, growth in the US economy, a longer-than-anticipated rate hike cycle and a global recession finally gave way to some positivity which raised investor confidence and brought cheer.

Following are the factors behind today’s bounceback:

Russia ready to negotiate on Ukraine

The war in Eastern Europe has been one of the core reasons, apart from Covid, that has impacted the global economy and equity markets adversely. The crisis is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his willingness to negotiate on Ukraine, raising hopes of an end to the war between two countries that are rich in oil, gas, minerals and commodities. An end to the war will ensure stability in the prices of these resources. It was a big positive for the markets today.