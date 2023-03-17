Chris Wood warns of potential 2023 earnings downgrades and recession

Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, has warned investors that 2023 could be the year when earnings downgrades hit the stock markets. In his latest edition of the GREED & fear newsletter, Wood pointed to a forecast made by Jefferies’ US chief economist Aneta Markowska, indicating that the US economy is heading for a five-quarter recession starting in the third quarter.

Wood highlighted that 2022 saw US equities suffer from multiple contractions due to monetary tightening, and this year, the key issue in world financial markets will be the impact of the predicted recession on earnings. Wood predicts that 2024 will be the year when credit problems will emerge in the private equity space.

Markowska's latest report suggests that there are rising pressures on small businesses, which could lead to them paying up to 9.5% on their bank loans by the middle of this year, up from 7.9% in February. Her data also indicate negative real wage growth for private employees, pointing towards recessionary pressures looming for a longer period.

Investors should take note of Wood's warning, as the US economy's performance could significantly impact the global economy. The predictions from Jefferies’ US chief economist and Wood are bleak, indicating that investors should brace themselves for challenging times ahead.