Chris Wood questions rationale behind Sebi's proposal to cap mutual fund commission

Wood said in his weekly newsletter, Greed & Fear, that if the move is implemented it will increasingly damage the profits of what is a clear success story, referring to the outlook of the asset management companies.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The recent proposals by the Indian market regulator has divided the Street and Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, is on the opposite end of the debate forecasting wondering the rationale behind the move. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in a consultation paper last month, proposed tweaks to how mutual funds charge commission on investment services and suggested measures to cut cost on broking.

Wood likened the SEBI proposals to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) enacted in 2018, a European regulation that unbundled research from transactions. Under MiFID II, investment banks must charge fund managers an explicit fee for research rather than bundling the cost into trading commissions charged to clients. That regulation, researchers and analysts claim, led to fewer research analysts to cover a firm.

While “not as negative as MiFID,” the aim of SEBI's proposal is to reduce the total expense ratio (TER) charged by mutual funds by 15-20 basis points, with larger asset management companies facing a higher impact than smaller ones.

'Obsession with costs'

The proposals made by SEBI are in the discussion phase and the regulator is awaiting responses from industry participants. Most have agreed with the rationale provided by the SEBI barring a couple of proposals that they believe will be difficult to implement. This includes proposals on performance linked TER.

Wood said in his weekly newsletter, Greed & Fear, that if the move is implemented it will increasingly damage the profits of what is a clear success story, referring to the outlook of the asset management companies. “The proposals reflect an obsession with costs,” he added.

Prakhar Sharma, another analyst with Jefferies, estimated that SEBI's consultation paper on new fee caps on mutual funds can impact profit by 13 percent, though part of it will be passed on to distributors, brokers, RTA & other partners.

Mutual fund companies have also shown confidence that they will be able to pass on 75-100 percent of the impact, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent note.

As a precaution, the celebrated fund manager who has expertise in investing in emerging markets, removed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) from long-only India portfolio and added AU Small Finance Bank.

CAMS is one of the two prominent registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) for mutual fund companies.

Given that investors have the opportunity to invest directly in mutual funds and also in ETFs, Wood wondered why pricing cannot be left to market forces. The market regulator has been proactive in making the pricing transparent and has placed upper caps on how much mutual funds can charge.

“The current cost does not seem excessive, most particularly when compared with the days of 5 percent front-end loads in the mutual fund industry, be it in America, Europe or Asia,” Wood said.” Meanwhile the continuing pressure on fees in the highly regulated world of asset management of listed companies is in stark contrast with the regulators’ lack of focus on the fees being charged in the essentially unregulated world of private equity.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​