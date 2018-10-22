Choppiness could continue in expiry week, deploy Nifty Long Put Butterfly in Nifty

Shubham Agarwal

The past week threatens the very survival of the ongoing respite or the pullback that started in the week prior after hitting a low close to 10,100 on the Nifty.

The move was drastic enough to bring bears to reinstate their positions again, be it in futures or in options. After a mammoth pull back from the lows, Nifty ended the week shy of a 2 percent cut, while the outperformer Nifty Bank index pushed itself little over a percent week-over-week (WoW).

On the futures side, few sessions of rally raised our hopes for a reversal from the short covering cycle. The Nifty futures did try to add fresh longs. But, once again, Nifty pushed out a sizable amount of long positions in the last session, leaving the index light of the directional quotient.

Similarly, even Bank Nifty futures pushed off a bit of long towards the weekend. This kind of lightness raises the probability of wild swings in this week.

Coming down to the stock futures last week, the majority of sectors attracted shorts at least towards the end of the week where market decided to pull itself up and then just gave up.

Larger degree damage was done to auto and cement stocks. The victims of the fall were stocks like ACC, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motors which added a large amount of shorts towards the weekend. Coming down the options front, let us review the sentimental indicator first.

From the riskiness, India VIX which is the index of foreseen volatility plugged into Nifty options saw a dip to the lower end of sub-18 levels and ended the week close to 20 with headroom of a couple of points more to move.

While initiation of some longs was coupled with option writers gaining confidence in the move. They added a position at strike prices of 10,000, 10,200 and 10,300.

The sell-off seen in the last two sessions of the week pushed the writers from 10,000 Put partially into 9,900 strikes. Call writers added heavy shorts into 10,400 – 10,600 strikes with over a million shares addition.

This has brought down Nifty’s Open Index Put Call Ratio also known as the ‘mood finder’ to once again to a neutral stance of 1 with almost equal Call and Puts on an aggregate basis

With a lightness in Nifty futures, Neutral Nifty OIPCR and India VIX rising with the upper band still away, we could see violent moves with downward volatility.

The week of expiry could just add to choppiness. An inexpensive strategy like Long Put Butterfly could well suit the setup.

Long Put Butterfly is an inexpensive strategy that targets a lower level and is executed with one long position in near the money Put with two short positions in lower level targeted strike with an even lower level 1 lot Put buy to safeguard from the additional option sold.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.