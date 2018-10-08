Choose quality names over mid & smallcaps as 40% stocks on BSE500 hit 52-week low

Indian market witnessed carnage last week as Sensex lost more than 1,800 points in just 4 trading sessions, while Nifty50 recorded a cut of 614 points for the week ended October 5.

Tracking the weakness in the benchmark indices, as many as 199 companies in the S&P BSE 500 index hit fresh 52-week low. The list includes HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Bombay Dyeing, 8K Miles, Central Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Jai Corp, EIL, SpiceJet and DLF.

Out of the 199, as many as 30 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low last week, but gave positive returns on a weekly basis. The 30-stock list has names like The Lakshmi Vilas Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Punjab National Bank, The South Indian Bank, Jain Irrigation Systems, Ashok Buildcon, etc.

From the 199 stocks, 19 fell 10-30 percent on a weekly basis and also hit fresh 52-week low last week.

Many small & mid-cap stocks were hammered last week and it will be better for investors to avoid them, at least for the next 2-3 months, suggest experts.

“The intermediate trend for the mid and small-cap indices are down. The Nifty mid-cap index has breached its recent July 2018 low of 4,700 and started making a lower top lower bottom formation,” Manav Chopra, CMT, Head of Research, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The level of 4,700–4,800 which are acting as support for quite some time in the Nifty Mid-cap index now might act as a strong hurdle on the way up. On the other hand, uncertainty due to the upcoming political election may continue to cause volatility in the mid and small-cap space, better to avoid them for the next 2-3 months,” he said.

Weak global cues, change in the stance of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fall in rupee, rising crude oil prices are some of the fundamental factors which weighed on markets last week.

On S&P BSE 500 index, only 76 stocks managed to close in the green, which includes IL&FS Transport, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, NLC India, Take Solutions, PNB, SBI Life.

What should investors do?

Looking at the recent fall, most experts feel that there could be a possibility of some consolidation and a retest of 10,000 is possible on the Nifty50.

Any big fall in the market should be used by investors to accumulate quality stocks as most of the quality largecaps are available on big discounts, they say.

“For investors, our advice is to accumulate only good companies at major supports with a medium to long-term view. Buy in tranches as markets may even hit the levels of 10,000/9,850, if it fails to form any reversal formation on daily basis,” Shrikant Chouhan, senior VP (technical research), Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Largecap stocks have fallen more than 20 percent to 25 percent, which helps investors to make decent returns in the medium to long-term. On the higher side pull back up move could arrest at 200 days, SMA, which is at 10,800,” he said.