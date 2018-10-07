App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese tech IPOs to dominate US market in 2018: Report

About 10 Chinese tech companies have had their IPOs in Q3, as opposed to four US tech companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

About 23 Chinese companies are all set to tap the US market in 2018, the highest since 2010, according to a report by Venture Beat.

More initial public offerings by Chinese companies on US stock exchanges are slated for October-December, the website said, citing findings by IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

The IPOs of Chinese tech companies come at a time of escalating trade conflicts between China and the US, with US President Donald Trump recently announcing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports.

Chinese tech companies, in particular, have outpaced US tech companies in terms of IPOs on US stock exchanges, the report said. About 10 Chinese tech companies have raised capital in July-September, as opposed to four US tech companies, the report added.

Some of the prominent Chinese IPOs on US exchanges this year include e-commerce app Pinduoduo, electric car manufacturer Nio and video streaming service iQiyi.

Pinduoduo’s IPO raised around $1.6 billion. iQiyi's issue was able to garner about $2.4 billion, more than the initial share offers of US tech companies: Eventbrite and SurveyMonkey.

Eventbrite raised about $230 million in its September IPO and SurveyMonkey raised $180 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings, last week also filed for a US listing. The company, which owns music apps, is hoping to raise $2 billion, according to a Reuters report.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 01:30 pm

