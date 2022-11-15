China economy reopening may lure away funds from Indian market, says Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi

The US is in the throes of another pullback rally, causing inflation to be undershot for the first time in a year. Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner of Nepean Capital, shared his views on the current market in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 about the Indian market outlook if the rally continues.

As China's market opened and witnessed a big rally for three days, the Chinese government is expected to go into an overdrive to revive its economy. And Trivedi believes that some of the money invested in India may route to China's market.

Trivedi cited the low-income rates offered by FDs in India as being the reason behind domestic retail investors' proactive investment in the Indian market. However, that may become stagnant as the yield momentum starts to pick up.

Systematic investment plans (SIP) inflows crossed Rs 13,000 crore for the first time in October this year.

So, he expects a lot of investment to move towards fixed-income plans.

"The US sees a violent bear market rally, making the NASDAQ act like an emerging market. However, this may be short-lived. Despite major market gurus in the US has been calling for a recession and a correction, it hasn't happened in terms of the recession yet. Though the NASDAQ and S&P index correction has been in double digits," Trivedi said.

In context, the Indian market is the second largest market in Asia after Indonesia. And Indian market is only down by about 5 percent, according to Trivedi. It has significantly outperformed MSCI emerging markets, which is down 26 percent. It has also outperformed China, whose market is down by 32 percent. Additionally, the Indian market has also outperformed S&P, which is down 16 percent. "I think we've had a very good year so far and there is more positivity coming through," the expert said. As Indian markets have been supported more by domestic demand brought by retail investors and institutional investors for 18 months. However, "while investors in India will continue to put money to work. But incrementally, that share of their wallet will start going to fixed income as yields have become more attractive".

Moneycontrol News

