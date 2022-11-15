 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

China economy reopening may lure away funds from Indian market, says Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

As China's market opened and witnessed a big rally for three days. China's government is expected to go into overdrive to revive its economy. And Trivedi believes that some of the money invested in India may route to China's market.

The US is in the throes of another pullback rally, causing inflation to be undershot for the first time in a year. Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner of Nepean Capital, shared his views on the current market in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 about the Indian market outlook if the rally continues.

As China's market opened and witnessed a big rally for three days, the Chinese government is expected to go into an overdrive to revive its economy. And Trivedi believes that some of the money invested in India may route to China's market.

Trivedi cited the low-income rates offered by FDs in India as being the reason behind domestic retail investors' proactive investment in the Indian market. However, that may become stagnant as the yield momentum starts to pick up.

Systematic investment plans (SIP) inflows crossed Rs 13,000 crore for the first time in October this year.

So, he expects a lot of investment to move towards fixed-income plans.

"The US sees a violent bear market rally, making the NASDAQ act like an emerging market. However, this may be short-lived. Despite major market gurus in the US has been calling for a recession and a correction, it hasn't happened in terms of the recession yet. Though the NASDAQ and S&P index correction has been in double digits," Trivedi said.