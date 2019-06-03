China’s inclusion in a global benchmark bond index carries lessons for India

Gaurav Kapur

While the re-escalation of trade tensions between US and China has been at the centre of the market attention, another crucial development related to China has gone largely unnoticed. In April this year, renminbi denominated government and policy bank bonds were added to the $54 trillion Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (BBGA) index. This flagship index is tracked by about $2-2.5 trillion of benchmark driven assets under management (AUM). The inclusion of China will be done in phased manner over a 20-month period, by the end of which it will include 363 Chinese securities and represent 6 percent of the index. This move is expected to see about $150 billion in additional capital inflows to the onshore Chinese bond market by November 2020. Inclusion in the BBGA index is also expected to pave the way for China’s inclusion in other widely tracked global bond indices like those compiled by JP Morgan and FTSE. Potential inflows from passive foreign investors upon full inclusion in these global indices could exceed $280 billion.

These benchmark indices are increasingly playing an important role in determining country allocation for foreign portfolio flows, as both passive and active investors track some benchmark indices. As per the latest issue of IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report, the amount of funds benchmarked to the most widely-followed emerging market bond indices has quadrupled since the global financial crisis, reaching nearly $800 billion. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index is the most widely followed fixed income index for hard currency sovereign debt and now covers over 70 countries with an AUM of $370 billion. For local currency debt, the JP Morgan government bond index for emerging market (GBI-EM) is the most tracked index, with 19 constituents and an AUM of $228 billion. The increased weight for China with full inclusion in these indices, will lead to their re-balancing by reducing the weights of other emerging markets in the index, likely causing capital outflows from these countries.

India’s weight in benchmark global bond indices is too low

These developments are likely to affect India too, even though its representation in many of these indices is relatively small compared to other emerging markets. Indonesia for instance, has a weight of 4.75 percent on the Bloomberg Barclays dollar denominated sovereign and corporate bond index, while Russia has a weight of 4.27 percent, whereas the weight for India is 2.39 percent. More importantly, with passive investors increasingly relying on such benchmark indices, debt capital flows are increasingly being driven by a country’s presence on these indices and its weight. That’s where the lesson lies for India to attract greater portfolio inflows into the country’s debt market and to widen the investor base further – we must work towards greater inclusion into these indices.

One of the key criteria for inclusion and for determining a country’s weight in a bond index is no capital controls, quotas and other investment restrictions. And, some bond indices like the BBGA only include bonds which carry investment grade rating. For India therefore the ownership quota imposed on the foreign investors on government and corporate bond is considered as a major drawback in increasing index weight in line with the rising size of domestic debt. For instance, at the end of 2017, India was the fourth largest fixed income market among the emerging markets economies, as per the BIS. However, India’s representation in global indices is small in comparison and mainly includes corporate bonds or securities of sovereign backed entities, as the government of India does not issue foreign currency debt.

Foreign investment in bond markets bring plenty of benefits

The case for widening the foreign investor base for meeting the financing needs of the economy is straight forward, if we consider the evolving supply and demand dynamics in the Indian bond market. Supply of government bonds has been increasing, with state governments stepping up their market borrowings to finance their fiscal deficit. The size of gross borrowings (centre and states) has increased from Rs. 8.8 trillion in FY15-16 to Rs.10.9 trillion in FY18-19, with states’ share increasing from Rs. 2.95 trillion to Rs. 4.8 trillion. Sovereign guarantee backed market borrowings by PSUs like NHAI, FCI, PFC, NABARD, HUDCO too have increased in recent years to meet the infrastructure and other financing needs. On the demand side, among other factors, captive funding for government bonds is diminishing as banks are following the glide path for reducing the SLR requirement to 18 percent.

In such a scenario, tapping international bond flows from passive investments linked to benchmark indices should be explored, taking into consideration the growing role of such capital flows. At the outset, that would require removing restrictions on bond investments like the caps imposed at present and other related capital controls. While these caps are being increased gradually and foreign participation in the local government bond market has increased in recent years, India remains a relatively small beneficiary of foreign debt flows. For instance, based on its higher weight in the Bloomberg Barclays global index, Indonesia has a total of $96 billion invested in its foreign currency government and corporate bonds, whereas Indian dollar denominated corporate bonds have about $49 billion in investment.

The experience from the equities market where India is already well represented on key equity indices (like the MSCI class of indices), suggests that opening up to such capital flows has proven to be beneficial in channelling foreign capital in various sectors of the economy. That in turn has allowed for increasing liquidity and development of both spot and derivatives markets. Similarly, debt investment based on benchmark driven indices can prove to be very helpful in meeting the growing funding needs of the economy. Moreover, it would not only help widen the base of foreign investments by bringing in passive long-term investors, but will also help further instil fiscal discipline at all levels of the government along with increasing the depth of the market.

The risks are manageable

Keeping in mind the macro-economic and financial stability aspect, removal of these caps could be done gradually and a timeline can be devised by the RBI and the Finance Ministry. The initial conditions to support such a move are already in place - a rules based monetary and fiscal policy framework keeping inflation and fiscal deficit in check, manageable levels of external debt, a flexible exchange rate and adequate level of forex reserves. Going forward, the overall macro-economic stability would become more entrenched, especially as the policy framework evolves around management of government debt based on the recommendations of the FRBM committee. That in turn would help manage any volatility in capital flows in general, and sporadic event driven outflows in particular. Thus, the risks from opening up the bond market are clearly more manageable than any time in the past and the time is right to consider further opening up of the domestic bond markets.

(The author is the chief economist of IndusInd Bank. Views are personal.)