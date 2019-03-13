The above graph is line chart of Shanghai Composite Index from 2nd March 2015 to till now.

Chinas Shanghai Composite Index tumbled in the morning session and the index was down almost 30% over the past three weeks. Key policymakers announced the suspension of IPO over the weekend and corralled its leading brokerages to establish a RMB120 billion fund to support the country\\`s battered stock market. Investors are nervous over the news of tightened restrictions on futures trading on a major small-cap index. Chinese share markets the best performers in the world during the last one year despite soft economic data release from China; markets are finding very good support from People bank of China monetary stimulus program. But it failed to maintain positive momentum.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang posted on a government website that China had the confidence and ability to deal with challenges faced by its economy. But it has seen that Government measures were not strong enough to reverse the downtrend, especially as it was a liquidity issue for many who had borrowed to buy shares and were now forced to sell to meet margin calls. Many market players are concerned that the recent plunge in the stock market could spread to other parts of the economy, triggering fears that Chinas demand for the industrial metal will decline. China\\`s economy grew at the slowest pace in six years in the first quarter. Policymakers are suggesting the government may have to do more to halt a protracted slowdown in the economy.

