China virus outbreak reignites safe-haven demand for gold in India

COMEX gold jumped to a new seven-year high, gaining more than 7 percent since the start of the year. Increased demand for safe-haven assets amid expectations of global economic fallout due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China supported the precious yellow metal.

The virus and related fatalities have halted travel and harmed consumption in China. Business across the country was hit adversely as several large companies are still closed since the weeklong Lunar New Year holidays.

The decline in businesses and economic activities are weighing China’s near-term growth potentials. China’s industry-heavy economy is the world’s largest consumer of raw materials.

Weak demand from the country due to feeble industrial activities negatively impacted the global economic sentiments as well.

Gold is considered a safe investment during periods of economic and political uncertainty. Concerns over the near-term global economic growth prospect pushed investors to seek safety on gold.

Gold prices started the year positively after gaining more than 18 percent in the previous year. However, the so-called phase one US-China trade deal and positive US economic releases cooled down the sentiments later.

The US dollar is placed well above the three-and-a-half-year highs. Usually gold and US dollar movement are distinct, as the dollar is the global benchmark pricing mechanism for gold.

Hence, a strong dollar will make gold more expensive to users of other currencies and vice versa.

However, now, gold and the US dollar are moving simultaneously due to increased safe-haven demand. Strong US economic release and little hopes of another rate cut from the US Federal Reserve also supported the greenback.

Meanwhile, amid looming virus tensions equity markets across the globe edged higher cautiously. The US equity index hit its all-time high during this period.

Global markets got a boost after a raft of policy easing measures taken by China to prop up the economy. A negative-yielding US treasury bond is attracting investors into the yellow metal.

Negative real yields with falling interest rates gave more fuel to the heading gold price. Lower bond yields usually push gold higher due to reduced opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

The increased investment interest in gold replicated in holdings of Exchange Traded Funds as well. Holdings of the world’s largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust, recently jumped to its highest level since November 2016.

Meanwhile, physical market activities are limited at the top consumer China after the virus outbreak. Demand from India, the second-largest consumer, also slid lower due to record high prices.

Gold prices in the Indian futures market are hovering above Rs 41,500 per 10 grams due to high overseas prices and a weak domestic currency.

Looking ahead, though the near-term outlook looks positive, aggressive policy easing measures taken by China coupled with a strong dollar and moderate physical market activities will put downside pressure on prices.

Economic stimulus measures from China expected to offset the present global economic feebleness that may limit gold’s safe-haven demand. If the virus-related fatalities are under control that will moderate the present buying spree of the commodity.

Anyhow, it is unlikely to trigger major liquidation pressure in prices as looming global economic and political uncertainties remain to offer lower-level support to the metal.

(The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.